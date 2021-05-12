CLYMAN — Kamron Koplitz pitched a complete-game shutout with nine strikeouts and Rubicon hit three solo home runs to defeat Clyman 3-0 in a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Stubbier Field.
Cullen Weis, Sid Lehman and Myles Zimdars all homered for the Red Sox. Koplitz scattered four hits and three walks.
Drew Slade took the loss for Clyman, allowing one earned run on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks over six innings.
Rubicon left 15 runners on base, while Clyman stranded seven. Ryan Kaul had two hits for Clyman (1-1).
RUBICON 3, CLYMAN 0
Rubicon 010 000 200 — 3 10 0
Clyman 000 000 000 — 0 4 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Koplitz, W, 9-4-0-0-9-3), C (Slade L, 6-6-1-1-9-2, T. Schmitt 2-4-2-2-4-3, Elgersma 1-0-0-0-3-2)
Leading hitters — C (Weis HR, RBI, Lehman 2x5, HR, RBI, Koplitz 2x5, Zimdars, HR, RBI, Ortiz 2x4), C (Kaul 2x4)
