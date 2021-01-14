JEFFERSON — Whitewater won six out of 10 matches wrestled in a 51-30 victory over Jefferson on Thursday.

The Eagles scored 12 points in the lower weights, as Logan Merz received a forfeit at 106 and Devan Porcaro won by fall at 120. Jefferson did more damage in the upper weights. Aaron Heine (182), Brady Lehman (195) and heavyweight Noah Schultz each scored pins in the first period.

WHITEWATER 51,

JEFFERSON 30

106 — Logan Merz (J) received forfeit

113 — CJ Tomomitsu (W) pinned Lucius Madison (J) at 1:07

120 — Devan Redenius (J) pinned Jason Villegas (W) at 1:13

126 — Brian Porcaro (W) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J) at 1:14

132 — Trenten Zahn (W) received forfeit

138 — Aaron Porras (W) received forfeit

145 — Marcus Deporter (W) pinned Beau Dieckman (J) at 1:05

152 — David Cushman (W) dec. Ethan Dieckman (J) 6-4

160 — Carter Friend (W) received forfeit

170 — Dylan Duclos (W) over Alex Vasquez (J) (Fall 1:36)

182 — Aaron Heine (J) pinned Denver Isbell (W) at 0:30

195— Brady Lehman (J) pinned Mason Deporter (W) at 0:23

220 — Hector Arnodo (W) pinned Haden Dempsey (J) at 3:17

285 — Noah Schultz (J) pinned Owen Heussner (W) at 1:10

