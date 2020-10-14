Watertown puts its rushing attack up against the Lake Mills air show when the two teams match up on Friday in Lake Mills.
Both teams enter the game with a 2-1 record.
“We are excited about playing Lake Mills,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They are a really good football team. They have wins over Luther Prep and Kewaskum. They lost a shootout with Mineral Point, who is a highly ranked team in the smaller divisions. It’s going to be an exciting game. There could be a lot of points scored. Hopefully, we can minimize some of their strengths.”
Watertown struggled to defend the pass in the late stages against Edgewood and Portage in the first two weeks. The secondary looked much improved with several pass breakups against Sauk Prairie last week, but the Goslings will face a much bigger challenge against Lake Mills senior quarterback Adam Moen and receivers Jaxson Retrum and Michael Stenbroten. Moen, a third-year starter, is currently ranked third in the state in passing.
“Moen is a fantastic player,” Kamrath said. “We have lots of film on him. He does a great job running their offense. They have a new coach (Tyler Huber), and a wide open offense with similar route concepts as we have. We have some of the same run plays. (Huber) is a former UW-Whitewater receiver. It’s a very sophisticated offense. We’re going to face some excellent receivers. They throw the ball downfield a lot. We have to minimize the big plays and force them to drive the field.
“A turnover or two would be great. I don’t think we’ll hold them down. They’ve got athletes in a lot of positions. We’re going to have to do a good job of minimizing what they do and force them to do something else as far as their strengths. I think we learned lot of stuff on film. We’ve grown as a team significantly in three weeks time. Guys are making mistakes, which is normal, but also learning from them. Our pass defense was much better from Week 2 to Week 3. We’ll get better as we put them in more situations. We’ll be putting some of our offensive guys on defense as well because of the matchups. I think we’re going to see ton of good athletes on both sides of the ball for both teams.”
In recent years, a game between these two programs might have set records for pass attempts and likely wouldn’t have ended until nearly 11 p.m. But Watertown’s offense is different this season. An run-heavy offense consisting mostly of juniors up front and in the skill positions has produced over 550 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. Junior quarterback Caleb Huff has six of those rushing scores. Junior quarterback Nathan Kehl has alternated effectively with Huff, just as they did on the JV team a year ago.
“I think we are bigger and stronger up front on both sides,” Kamrath said. “I hope that’s a key for us. We run the ball better, which is a huge strength. Their defense is a 34 similar to ours. We have to sustain drives. We can’t have turnovers. If we’re going to win, we have to do little things right like taking care of the football, win field position and keep their offense off field as much as possible.”
Huber expects Watertown to provide his team with a physical challenge.
“Watertown has some size up front, so that’s why they want to run the ball this year,” Huber said. “They have a returning running back (Dylan Sippel) that was a good player. They like to get it to him in the pass and run game. They have a running quarterback and more of a passer. It’s certainly more run heavy than years past with them throwing it all over the place. They can still sling it all over the place and are an athletic group.
“We’re playing each quarterback (Huff and Kehl) fundamentally as they can pass and as they can run. We’re focusing on ourselves and shoring up a few things. We had to improve our communication defensively, tackle better and be aggressive. We just got done with our third practice this week. In the last four weeks, this is probably our best week of practice going into Wednesday.”
Lake Mills has scored 114 points in just three games, putting up 30 on Luther Prep, 36 in the loss to Mineral Point and 48 against Kewaskum.
“We’re just worried about us,” Huber said. “Kids are thinking less and playing more. The kids are moving well, reacting and playing football.
“Watertown runs a 34 with cover 1 and cover 4. We’ll be able to run and pass it. Try to be balanced. There’s nothing to exploit on their defense. They have a fundamental, sound group. They move to the ball well. We’ll have to hold up inside this week.”
Normally, a Division 2 program like Watertown and a Division 4 program like Lake Mills would not schedule each other. But in this pandemic-limited season, where teams are scrambling to find any opponent to fill out the slate, this matchup of schools just a few miles apart could be fun.
“When people saw this one come up on the schedule … it’s a game they want to watch, whether live or on live stream,” Kamrath said. “It’s the excitement of seeing good football being played. There should be really good weather. We’re looking forward to having a huge game and finding a way to come out of there with a victory.”
