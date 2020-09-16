Watertown’s girls golf team lost to Madison Edgewood 183 to 204 on Senior Night at the Watertown Country Club.
The Goslings honored their five seniors, Sammy Suski, Riley Lang, Maddie Fischer, Bayleigh Keith and Marianna Castro.
Watertown was led by Fischer with a 47, her personal best.
“Maddie is a hard worker and she sometimes tries too hard,” Watertown girls golf coach Mike Wietor said. “We’ve been working on softening her grip pressure and it’s starting to pay off. This is her second season and she continues to improve.”
Suski was next with 50.
“She again got off to a rough start and didn’t quite get into her rhythm although she did birdie No. 7,” Wietor said.
Lang scored a respectable 52.
“Riley has had her struggles but again working hard to improve some swing flaws is beginning to see progress,” Wietor said. She three putted three times or would have broke 50.”
Rounding out the scoring was junior Savannah Szalanski with a 55, which included a 10 on No. 1.
“To her credit, she hung in there and played steadier,” Wietor said. “Savannah is a fierce competitor. Her best golf in ahead of her.”
Watertown travels to Lake Mills to play Lakeside Lutheran on Monday.
