WESTFIELD — Senior center Vivian Guerrero led all scorers with 20 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team defeated host Westfield 83-49 on Monday.
The L-Cats (2-0) led 39-28 at halftime and senior guard Taylor Roughen chipped in 18 points while senior center Kayla Will had 13 points. Senior wing Jade Pitta added 12 points.
"Vivian got going with her first four points on putbacks," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. "With Kayla and Vivian we had a size mismatch inside. They tried zone and we hit shots and spread it out pretty quickly. It was tough for them to match up with our posts tonight.
"We were up 20 in the first half, but we had five kids in foul trouble in the first half so we went deep in the bench and they cut the lead to 11. We put it away early in the second half. We were much better offensively and shot it better than in the opener. Defensively our effort was there, but our execution wasn't where it needs to be. We're happy with the win, but we know we have to play better defensively."
Lake Mills made nine 3-pointers, five more than in the Whitewater game.
"We shot it a lot better tonight," Siska said. "Tonight was more like what we do on offense. The other night was an anomaly, we usually hit eight to 15 of those shots beyond the arc."
The L-Cats host Fort Atkinson on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 83,
WESTFIELD 49
Lake Mills 39 44 — 83
Westfield 28 21 — 49
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 6 4-6 18, A. Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 5 0-1 12, Guerrero 9 1-2 20, Lamke 2 0-0 6, B. Pitta 3 0-2 6, Will 6 1-2 13, E. Wollin 2 0-0 5. Totals 34 6-13 83.
WESTFIELD — T. Drew 4 3-4 12, C. Drew 4 0-0 12, Brakebush 2 6-6 10, Czaplewski 0 0-2 0, N. Hoffa 2 0-3 4, Lentz 4 3-5 11. Totals 16 12-20 49.
3-point goals: LM 9 (Roughen 2, J. Pitta 2, Lamke 2, A. Wollin 1, Guerrero 1, E. Wollin 1); W 5 (T. Drew 3, C. Drew 2). Total fouls: LM 19; W 9.
