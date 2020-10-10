WATERLOO — Waterloo’s football team held a brief advantage in the third quarter before two Cade Burmania scores helped visiting Cambria-Friesland to a 20-12 nonconference victory on Friday.
The Pirates (1-1) got on the board two minutes after halftime with a 13-yard rushing score by junior running back Eugene Wolff. The 2-point rush run attempt failed, making it 8-6 Hilltoppers (2-1).
Waterloo senior tailback Jordi Aguero scored on an eight-yard go-ahead run with 2 minutes, 54 seconds left in the third. The 2-point run came up short but the Pirates grabbed a brief 12-8 edge.
Two minutes later, Burmania hauled in a four-yard catch from Kobe Smit to secure the lead for good. Cambria-Friesland was unsuccessful on the 2-point try and clung to a 14-12 lead.
Burmania scored on the ground from eight yards away with 3:04 to play for the final margin.
The Pirates held a 264-149 rushing advantage and outgained the Hilltoppers 325-221 but committed 10 penalties totaling 85 yards.
Wolff had 143 rushing yards on 18 attempts and senior quarterback Blake Huebner was 7-for-25 passing for 61 yards.
Waterloo hosts Pardeeville next week.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 20, WATERLOO 12
Cambria-Friesland 8 0 6 6 — 20
Waterloo 0 0 12 0 — 12
CF: Jones 4 run (run good)
W: Wolff 13 run (run failed), 10:09.
W: Aguero 8 run (run failed), 2:54
CF: Burmania 4 pass from Smit (run failed), :53
CF: Burmania 8 run (run failed), 3:04
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — CF 14, W 21.
Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — CF 39-149; W 41-264.
Passing yards — CF 72; W 61.
Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — CF 7-10-1; W 7-25-1.
Penalties-yards — CF 5-40; W 10-85.
Fumbles-lost — CF 0-0; W 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — CF: Jones 16-70; W: Wolff 18-143.
Passing — CF: Smit 7-10-1-72; W: Huebner 7-25-0-61.
Receiving — CF: D. Burmania 4-64; W: Jackson 3-36.
