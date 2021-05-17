BEAVER DAM — Rylie Collien scored four goals and Brielle Blome had four assists for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team in a 9-0 win over Wayland Academy on Friday afternoon.
"We were down three players today, so it was great to see everyone pick up their game and contribute to the victory,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said.
"Huge game for Rylie Collien with four goals and Brielle Blome with four assists. They stepped up along with Riley Becker, who had a goal and two assists and Rena Harvey was a part of three goals as well. It was awesome to see Latticia Snyder and Lydia VandeBerg get their first goals of the year and Aria O’Neil added an assist, too.”
H/D outshot Wayland 28-1.
"Wayland does have some speed and aggressiveness and I really was pleased with the way our defense stayed very organized and we kept the ball on their half of the field for the majority of the game,” Hopfinger said. “Hopefully, we can keep improving with each game and stay undefeated and in control of our own destiny.”
Hustisford/Dodgeland travel to face Lourdes Academy on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 9, WAYLAND 0
Husty/Dodge 4 5 — 9
Wayland 0 0 — 0
HD — Collien (Becker) 1:36
HD — Blome (Becker) 14:07
HD — Collien (Blome) 17:46
HD — Collien 44:17
HD — Collien (Blome, O’Neil) 55:46
HD — Beisbier (Harvey) 61:56
HD — Becker (Blome) 71:50
HD — VandeBerg (Blome, Harvey) 73:45
HD — Snyder (Harvey) 78:40
Shots — HD 28, W 1
Saves — H (Huncosky, Beisbier 0), W (Malimi 9)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.