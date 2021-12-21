LAKE MILLS — Freshman guard AJ Bender led all scorers with 18 points and senior guard Ethan Foster chipped in 13 as the Lake Mills boys basketball team defeated visiting Beloit Turner 67-56 in a nonconference game on Monday.
The L-Cats (3-3) roared out to a 40-14 halftime advantage, a margin made possible by freshman guard Ryan Horkan, who finished with 11 points, hitting three 3s off the bench in the closing stages of the half.
“We played really good basketball in the first half and that set the tone for the rest of the night,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “We did a good job sharing the basketball and had some good contributions off our bench. Ryan Horkan in his first real meaningful varsity action hit three 3s that really gave us a lift.”
Hicklin applauded the team’s decision-making on offense.
“We were more selective with when we attacked and we were patient,” Hicklin said. “AJ was getting good closeouts to attack and was getting to the basket. He got 3s when they played off him a little bit. He kind of flashed his entire game tonight.”
Junior guard JP Rguig and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten added eight points apiece for the L-Cats, who host Edgerton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference game.
For Turner (3-2), Will Lauterbach scored 14 points before fouling out. The Trojans steadily clawed away at the lead in the second half but never got within single digits.
