Johnson Creek senior point guard Levi Berres dribbles out of full court pressure from Cambridge's Aidan Schroeder (10) and Matt Buckman (23) during the season opener at JCHS on Tuesday. Berres hit four second half 3-pointers for all 12 of his points in Johnson Creek's 69-67 victory. Schroeder led Cambridge with 18 points.
JOHNSON CREEK — Senior point guard Levi Berres and senior guard-forward Isaac Hartz combined for 29 second half points to lead Johnson Creek’s boys basketball team to a 69-67 nonconference win over Cambridge in the season opener on Tuesday.
Berres (12 points) and Hartz (17) each hit four 3-pointers in the second half for the Bluejays, who closed out a solid 16-of-22 free throw shooting night with four clutch free throws down the stretch. Sophomore guard Dylan Bredlow hit the first two and senior forward Josue Peralta iced the game with two free throws with nine seconds remaining to make it a five-point game.
The Bluejays needed those foul shots because Cambridge drained three 3-pointers in the final minute while attempting to rally from a 65-58 deficit.
Senior forward Logan Sullivan scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the first half for Johnson Creek. Cambridge committed to shutting him down in the second half, which opened the door for Berres and Hartz to knock down 3s.
“When they went to the box-and-one on Sully, we thought we were going to get open opportunities for 3s, and they got hot at the right time,” Johnson Creek boys basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “We shot them out of that defense. I was really proud of everybody tonight.”
Cambridge finished with four players in double figures. Senior forward Aidan Schroeder led the Blue Jays with 18 points. Senior guard Trey Colts added 11. Senior forwards Jace Horton and Carter Brown both finished with 10.
"We were outsized at most positions tonight, but those guys are used to that,” Lind said. "We just said we’ve got to box out, we can’t let them kill us on the offensive glass. They did a really good job of that. We made some clutch free throws at the end. I was proud of our leadership, slowing it down. We slowed it down and made them come out and guard us. There’s things we can work on, but this was really good for our first game."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.