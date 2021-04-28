OREGON — Watertown’s softball team surrendered three runs with two outs in the sixth inning of a 3-1 Badger South road loss against Oregon to open the season on Tuesday.
Goslings pitcher Sydney Linskens pitched six frames, allowing five hits, three earned runs while striking out two and walking three.
“Sydney Linskens pitched a five-hitter in her first outing as a Gosling,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “I thought Sydney pitched well enough for her to get a win tonight.
“We are going to give up runs, but our offense has got to find a way to score some runs. Hoping that we will tack it up to nerves and find a way to produce some run on Thursday.”
Watertown went 1-2-3 in three of the first five innings, scattering a pair of singles. Maggie Strupp, who went 2-for-3, tripled with two out in the sixth but was stranded.
Oregon did its damage in the next half inning, scoring three times to break it open. Bridget Tushoski doubled to start the rally before a walk and an RBI single by Jordan Baumgartner made it 1-0. Two hitters later, Izzy Block had a two-run single to left field.
Linskens doubled with one down in the seventh before scoring on an error for the final margin.
Watertown takes on Stoughton for its home opener at Brandt Quirk Park on Thursday at 5 p.m.
OREGON 3, WATERTOWN 1
Watertown 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Oregon 000 003 x — 3 5 1
Leading hitters: W: Strupp 2x3 (3B), Linskens (2B). OR: Baumgartner 2x3, Tushoski (2B), Block (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Linksens (L; 6.0-5-3-3-2-3). OR: Spilde (W; 7.0-4-1-1-7-0).
