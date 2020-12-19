LAKE MILLS — Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz scored a game-best 19 points as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team defeated visiting Luther Prep 59-48 in a nonconference game on Friday, extending its win streak in the rivalry to five games.
The Warriors (3-2) led 33-24 at the break with Birkholz doing the bulk of his damage offensively before halftime.
Senior forward Nick Montgomery had a 3-point play after a five-second violation, pulling the Phoenix (2-3) within 40-35 midway through the second half.
The Warriors, who have won consecutive games, quickly answered on transition baskets by sophomore guard Jay Yahnke and senior guard Tersony Vater.
Luther Prep, which has last three straight, wasn't able to cut the deficit to less than seven points down the stretch. Lakeside upped its lead to 55-39 after seven straight points, including a 3-pointer, by sophomore guard Trey Lauber, who finished with 10 points.
Senior forward John O'Donnell had nine points and senior guard Gabe Uttech and senior forward Ian Olszewski had six apiece for the Warriors.
Junior guard Tom Balge tallied 14 points and senior forward Nick Montgomery and junior forward Thomas Koelpin had seven each for the Phoenix.
Lakeside had a 12-5 run to go up 22-13 with six minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. Birkholz scored nine points in the final 4:20 of the half, including a 3-pointer and 3-point play on back-to-back possessions, to help maintain the edge.
Early in the second frame, Birkholz scored on a baseline backdoor cut and dished to Uttech for a corner 3-pointer, pushing the lead to 16.
Koelpin had a pair of baskets and senior guard Elijah Shevey made two free throws after being fouled in transition as the Phoenix started to rally.
Lakeside then answered with a 15-4 spurt, capped by a Lauber layin with under three minutes to play.
Lakeside plays at Lake Mills on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Luther Prep hosts Belleville on Jan. 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59,
LUTHER PREP 48
Luther Prep 24 24 — 48
Lakeside Lutheran 33 26 — 59
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Shevey 0 2-2 2; Lawrenz 1 0-0 2; Balge 5 4-5 14; Guse 1 0-0 3; Fix 2 1-2 6; Koelpin 3 0-1 7; Montgomery 3 1-3 7; Fitzsimmons 1 0-0 3; Baumann 0 4-6 4. Totals 16 12-19 48.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 2 1-3 6; Jahnke 1 0-0 2; Vater 2 1-2 5; Olszewski 1 4-6 6; Main 1 0-0 2; Birkholz 6 6-8 19; Lauber 3 2-2 10; O’Donnell 4 1-1 9. Totals 20 15-22 59.
3-point goals: LP 4 (Guse 1, Fix 1, Koelpin 1, Fitzsimmons 1); LL 4 (Lauber 2, Uttech 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: LP 17; LL 14.
