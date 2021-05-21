Trevor Bird

Watertown's Trevor Bird lines up a return during a No. 3 singles match against West Bend East at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts on Monday, May 17. Bird pulled out a three-set win at Milton on Thursday as part of Watertown's 6-1 victory.

 Kevin Wilson

MILTON — Watertown’s boys tennis team defeated Milton 6-1 in a Badger South dual meet on Thursday.

"It was good to see us come out and take care of business in a lot of the matches,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. "The wind was a real factor but we handled it well and played smart. We also won both matches that went to the third set, which was great to see. After losing those first sets we really bounced back. This team is very steady and does a great job of supporting each other."

Trevor Bird won in three sets at No. 3 singles.

"Trevor showed a lot of heart to come back and win his match,” Dobbins said. "He did not play well in the first set, but he stuck to the plan and started to find some openings on the court. I was impressed by his shot selection and mental toughness. That’s a big win for him."

Watertown 6, Milton 1

Singles

No. 1 – Dylan Geske (W) def. Peter Emerson (M) 6-0, 6-1

No. 2 – Owen Harris (W) def. Colton Conway (M) 6-2, 6-0

No. 3 – Trevor Bird (W) def. Colton Waltz (M) 2-6, 6-1, 6-3

No. 4 – Jackson Barta (W) def. Colby Knox (M) 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 – Dunk/Mallon (M) def. Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) 6-3, 6-3

No. 2 – Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) def. Obershaw/Eithun (M) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 – Jacob Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Roddy/Kablar (M) 6-3, 6-3

