Senior forward Tom Koelpin scored 28 points and senior forward Marcus Fitzsimmons added 25 in a losing cause, as Luther Prep’s boys basketball team fell to Cambridge 88-82 in its home opener on Thursday at LPS.
Luther Prep (0-2) led 31-20 late in the first half, but Cambridge took the game over in the second half. The Phoenix controlled the tempo in the first half and scored often in transition, and opened the second half with 3s by senior guard Ben Frick and Koelpin to put Luther Prep ahead 43-31 with 16 minutes, 55 seconds left in the second half.
From there, the Phoenix went cold settling for perimeter shots against Cambridge’s zone, and the Blue Jays started hitting shots and limiting Luther Prep’s transition opportunities.
Senior forward Max Heth led Cambridge with a game-high 32 points, including 14 in the second half and eight in the second overtime period. Freshman forward Matt Buckman poured in 16 of his 20 points after halftime and senior forward Aidan Schroeder added 13 of his 19 after the break.
Cambridge (1-1) took its first lead of the second half on Buckman’s 3 with 9:38 to go, and the Blue Jays led by as many as seven down the stretch.
The Phoenix responded late by committing to getting the ball inside. Fitzsimmons sparked the rally by getting to the line and making 7-of-8 free throws in the second half. Cambridge led by five with just over a minute remaining, but Frick drained a 3 from the corner with 52 seconds left and senior guard Judd Guse tied the game with two free throws eight seconds later. Full court pressure on the inbounds pass led to a desperation throw-in and Guse was fouled while going for the steal.
Heth and senior guard Tom Balge traded free throws in the final 23 seconds as the two teams headed to overtime.
Schroeder put the Blue Jays in front with a baseline jumper, but Koelpin answered with a 3 from the corner to give the Phoenix a 72-71 lead. Fitzsimmons extended the Phoenix lead to two with a pair of free throws, but Schroeder answered on the other end with a jumper in the lane. The Phoenix played for the last shot and came to close to winning on a last-second tip-in, but officials waived it off after ruling time had expired.
In the second overtime, Heth hit his fourth and fifth triples of the game and added two free throws as Cambridge prevailed one week after losing at Johnson Creek 69-67 in its season opener.
"I thought Marcus Fitzsimmons and Thomas Koelpin gave us a really strong effort, both finishing at the rim and rebounding,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said.
"We just needed to finish a little better as a team and defend without fouling. Give Cambridge credit. They hit a lot of tough shots and made their free throws when they needed to.”
Luther Prep hosts Marshall on Monday.
CAMBRIDGE 88, LUTHER PREP 82, 2 OT
Cambridge 29 40 5 14 — 88
Luther Prep 37 32 5 8 — 82
Cambridge (fg ft-tp tp) — Heth 10 7-9 32, Horton 2 2-2 6, Schroeder 7 4-7 19, Schroeder 7 4-7 19, Tesdal 1 2-2 4, Brown 1 1-2 3, M. Buckman 5 9-9 20, N. Buckman 0 4-6 4 Totals 26 29-37 88
Luther Prep (fg ft-ft tp) — Frick 3 1-2 9, Balge 4 4-7 12, Guse 0 2-2 2, Heiman 2 0-0 6, Koelpin 12 0-0 28, Fitzsimmons 6 12-15 25 Totals 27 19-26 82
Three-point goals — C (Heth 5, Schroeder, M. Buckman), LP (Frick 2, Heiman 2, Koelpin 4, Fitzsimmons)
Total fouls — C 24, LP 27
Fouled out — C (Horton, Tesdal), LP (Guse, Heiman)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.