Watertown split a doubleheader with Beaver Dam on Thursday at Washington Park.
Beaver Dam won the first game 5-3. Watertown scored three runs in the third inning to take a 3-1 lead. Nathan Kehl and Taylor Walter both reached with base hits and scored on errors. Ayden Schauer drove in the other run with a line drive single to the shortstop.
Beaver Dam rallied with two runs in the fifth and took the lead with two runs in the seventh.
Alex Soto earned the decision for Beaver Dam, allowing three runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over seven innings. Evan Sellnow took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits with four strikeouts and five walks over 5 2/3 innings. Stephen Gates finished up in relief, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Walter had two hits for Watertown.
Watertown (5-2 overall) won the second game 13-2.
Walter, Schauer and Gates each had two of the team’s 12 hits. Schauer drove in four runs and Walter drove in three.
Brady Martin started and earned the decision, allowing no runs on two hits over 2 1/3 innings with one strikeout and one walk. Nathan Pfeifer finished up in relief, allowing two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and eight walks.
Game 1
BEAVER DAM 5, WATERTOWN 3
Beaver Dam 010 020 2 — 5 8 2
Watertown 003 000 0 — 3 7 1
WP: Soto
LP: Sellnow
Beaver Dam (ab-r-h-rbi) — Soto 3-1-1-0, Sharkey 4-2-2-1, Franke 3-0-1-1, Thomas 4-1-2-1, Biel 4-0-1-0, Wicklund 3-0-0-0, Tisdale 2-0-1-1, Jimenez 2-0-0-0, Westover 1-1-0-0, Streblow 0-0-0-0 Totals 26-5-8-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 4-1-2-0, Schneider 3-1-1-0, Schauer 3-0-1-1, Sellnow 3-0-1-0, Martin 3-0-0-0, Joslyn 2-0-0-0, Gates 3-0-0-0, Duvernell 3-0-1-0, Kehl 3-1-1-0, Lehman 0-0-0-0
3B — BD (Sharkey)
Pitching — HO: Soto (BD) 7 in 7, Sellnow (W) 5 in 5.2, Gates (W) 3 in 1.1. R: Soto (BD) 3, Sellnow (W) 3, Gates (W) 2. SO: Soto (BD) 7, Sellnow (W) 4, Gates (W) 0. BB: Soto (BD) 0, Sellnow (W) 5, Gates (W) 1
Game 2
WATERTOWN 13, BEAVER DAM 2
Watertown 156 01 — 13 12 1
Beaver Dam 000 02 — 2 4 2
WP: Martin
LP: Franke
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 4-0-2-3, Schneider 1-3-1-1, Lehman 1-2-1-0, Schauer 3-1-2-4, Sellnow 2-0-0-0 Bushkie 1-0-0-0, Martin 3-0-1-0, Joslyn 4-0-1-0, Gates 3-2-2-0, Haumschild 0-0-0-0, Duvernell 2-2-1-0, Pfeifer 2-1-1-1, Kehl 0-2-0-0 Totals 26-13-12-9
Beaver Dam (ab-r-h-rbi) — Soto 0-0-0-0, Sharkey 2-0-0-0, Barstow 1-0-0-0, Franke 2-0-0-0, Thomas 1-1-1-0, Biel 3-1-1-1, Wicklund 2-0-1-0, Tisdale 1-0-1-0, Streblow 2-0-0-0, Jimenez 1-0-0-0, Doyle 3-0-0-0, Westover 0-0-0-0 Totals 18-2-4-1
2B — W (Gates, Schauer, Walter), BD (Biel)
Pitching — HO: Martin (W) 2 in 2.1, Pfeifer (W) 2 in 2.2, Franke (BD) 9 in 2.2, Doyle (BD) 3 in 2.1. R: Martin (W) 0, Pfeifer (W) 2, Franke (BD) 12, Doyle (BD) 1. SO: Martin (W) 1, Pfeifer (W) 3, Franke (BD) 2, Doyle (BD) 0. BB: Martin (W) 1, Pfeifer (W) 8, Franke (BD) 4, Doyle (BD) 0
