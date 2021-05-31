JEFFERSON — Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team improved to 7-5-2 overall with a 1-0 nonconference road win at Jefferson on Thursday.
Senior Kendra Wilson scored in the sixth minute as the Warriors improved to 2-0-1 in their last three matches.
"We definitely did not play our best game, but we're still happy to have the win, especially in such terrible conditions," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said.
The Eagles are now 1-7-0 overall.
Lakeside plays at Columbus today at 4:45 p.m. in the last week of conference play.
