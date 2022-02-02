PALMYRA — Tess Blundell scored 21 points to lead Waterloo’s girls basketball team to a 70-58 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday.

Blundell hit four 3-pointers and was 5-of-6 from the line for the Pirates, who led 33-18 at halftime.

Brenna Huebner and Alyssa Baumann added 14 and 10 points for the Pirates, respectively.

Teagan Koutsky scored a game-high 23 points for Palmyra-Eagle (8-10).

Waterloo (8-10) hosts New Glarus on Thursday.

WATERLOO 70, PALMYRA-EAGLE 58

Waterloo 33 37 — 70

Palmyra-Eagle 18 40 — 58

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Webster 4 0-0 8, Kuhl 1 0-0 3, Lauersdorf 2 0-0 5, Jaehnke 2 5-6 9, Blundell 6 5-6 21, Huebner 4 5-6 14, Baumann 4 2-2 10 Totals 23 17-20 70

Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta tp) — Fredrick 0 1-2 1, Calderon 1 3-4 5, K. Koutsky 4 2-3 11, Ma. Nettesheim 4 3-6 11, T. Koutsky 8 7-10 23, Mo. Nettesheim 2 1-4 7 Totals 19 17-29 58

Three-point goals — W (Kuhl, Lauersdorf, Blundell 4, Huebner)

Total fouls — W 21, PE 13

Recommended for you

Load comments