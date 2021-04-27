FORT ATKINSON — The Blackhawks opened with two scores in the opening 10 minutes.
The Silver Eagles needed less than 15 minutes to square things up.
The Monona Grove boys soccer team didn't stop there, notching six unanswered goals in a 6-2 Badger South win at Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
Fort Atkinson senior midfielder Landon Zorn scored on assists from senior forward James Keelty in the eighth minute and 10th minute for a brief two-goal cushion.
Forward Conner Bracken scored unassisted in the 11th minute before a score from forward Muhammed Kambi in the 24th minute, also unassisted, knotted the score for MG (1-0-1 overall and Badger South).
Bracken had the go-ahead goal on a look from Will Fermrite in the 44th minute.
Kambi had scores in the 51st minute and the 84th minute, finishing off his hat trick, sandwiched around a goal by defender/midfielder Brock Drake, which defender/midfielder Isaac Cram assisted on, in the 68th minute.
The Silver Eagles' Oliver Nath stopped 12 shots while Andrew Davis made eight saves for the Blackhawks (0-2-0, 0-2-0).
MONONA GROVE 6, FORT ATKINSON 2
Monona Grove*3*3* —*6
Fort Atkinson*2*0* —*2
First half — FA: Zorn (Keelty), 7:36; Zorn (Keelty), 9:21; MG: Bracken, 10:55; Kambi, 23:34; Bracken (Fermrite), 43:14.
Second half — MG: Kambi, 50:30; Drake (Cram), 67:19; Kambi, 83:37.
Saves: MG (Nath) 12; FA (Davis) 8.
