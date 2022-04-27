LODI — Waterloo's boys and girls track and field teams competed in a Capitol Conference triple dual against Lodi and Poynette on Tuesday.

Ryan Sturgill and Luke Fiedorowicz finished first and second, respectively, in the boys 200 meter dash in 24.96 seconds and 25.46 for Waterloo's top finishes of the day.

Maren Dolfin placed second in the girls 400 in 1:15.62.

