MADISON — Freshman catcher Drew Hinrichs had the go-ahead hit with a no-out single in the fifth to back senior pitcher Sydney Linskens as the Watertown softball team earned a 5-1 victory against host Edgewood in a Badger South game at Goodman Park on Monday.
Linskens pitched a complete-game, allowing seven hits and an unearned run while striking out four and walking one.
“Sydney Linskens pitched a complete game and had one of her best outings,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said. “She was able to mix speeds and hit her spots getting ahead in the count. When she does that and we play a complete game defensively and add some timely hitting, we will be competitive in any game.”
The Goslings (5-4, 3-2 Badger South) struck first with an RBI single by senior Elise Hickey in the second inning. Senior Riley Lang, who hit a one-out double, scored on the play.
Edgewood (1-4, 1-4) tied it an inning later, scoring on an error.
Hinrichs then had the run-scoring single to single that put Watertown ahead for good, plating junior Maggie Strupp, who reached via error. The Goslings added three more runs in the sixth for some breathing room. Junior Lauryn Olson walked to lead off the inning before a single by Linskens. After a strikeout, senior Maddie Fischer had an RBI base knock and Hickey scored a pair with the second of her two singles.
Senior Sammi Suski, Hinrichs, Fischer and Hickey each had multi-hit games and Lang’s double was the game’s only extra-base hit.
“We had timely hitting from Elise Hickey, Drew Hinrichs and Maddie Fischer,” Jansen said.
Crusaders starter Michelle Schmitt struck out five but gave up 11 hits and four earned in seven frames.
The Goslings play at Monroe tonight at 6:15 p.m.
Watertown’s junior varsity team beat Edgewood 22-0 in 5 innings and all 11 players reached base safely.
Joselyn Boehlen and Grace Zinda both had five-hit games while Emma Lemke and Idaly Mendoza had four hits apiece.
Lemke had a triple and a home run. Zinda had a double and a triple.
Taylor Wruck threw all five innings, allowing three hits and walking none.
WATERTOWN 5, EDGEWOOD 1
Watertown 010 013 0 — 5 11 2
Edgewood 001 000 0 — 1 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Linskens (W; 7-7-1-0-4-1); ME: Schmitt (L; 7-11-5-4-5-1).
Leading hitters — W: Suski 2x4, Hinrichs 2x4, Fischer 2x2, Hickey 2x3, Lang (2B); E: Jakusz 2x4.
