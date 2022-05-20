WATERLOO — Trevor Firari scored the winning run on an error, giving Waterloo's baseball team a 3-2 Capitol South win over Cambridge on Thursday at Fireman's Park.
After Firari reached on a fielder’s choice with two outs, he advanced to second on an error, moved to third on a passed ball and scored when Cal Hush reached on an error.
Waterloo (8-10 overall, 4-5 conference) used an RBI double by Firari and an RBI groundout from Bryce Aubart in the second to take a 2-0 lead.
Cambridge (5-11, 2-7) scored a run after senior Tucker Tesdal drove in freshman Clayton Stenjem on a groundout. Sophomore Carter Lund tied the game in the sixth, driving in senior Jace Horton on a single.
"Typical game with Cambridge tonight," Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "Tight with a play here or there deciding the outcome. Cal Hush and Tucker Tesdal really locked into a great pitchers battle. Both threw extremely well.
"They defeated us the first game on a walk-off in which we made a throwing error to allow the winning run to score. Tonight, we were able to score the winning run on a fielding error in the eighth.
"We ended last week on down note with two straight losses but I've been pushing that we need to make something positive happen each day. It started Sunday by getting a home game for our first regional game. Then we were able to take down Mayville and Rio and keep it going tonight. Hopefully we can keep going tomorrow night.
"This is a resilient bunch on this team. When the chips have been down, we've picked ourselves back up and now we're back to a .500 record on the season."
