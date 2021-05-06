HUSTISFORD — Junior Brielle Blome scored a hat trick and senior Tristin Bischoff added two goals for Hustisford/Dodgeland’s girls soccer team in a 10-0 win over SWCHA on Tuesday.
Riley Becker, Ally Feilbach, Madee Peplinski and Rena Harvey also scored goals for Hustisford/Dodgeland. Feilbach and junior Latticia Snyder each added two assists. Becker added two assists. Chellie Hildebrandt had one assist.
"Since this was the first game in almost two years and we have a very young team with only five players available tonight who had any high school soccer experience, I was extremely happy with the excellent effort and teamwork we played with tonight,” Hustisford/Dodgeland girls soccer coach Otto Hopfinger said. "Defense was rock solid and everyone contributed and played extremely well.
Hustisford/Dodgeland travels to face North Fond du Lac in the conference opener on Thursday at 7 p.m.
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 10, SWCHA 0
SWCHA 0 0 — 0
Husty/Dodge 6 4 — 10
HD — Blome (Bischoff) 6:53
HD — Bischoff (Feilbach) 11:53
HD — Blome 12:07
HD — Feilbach (Becker) 23:17
HD — Becker 34:32
HD — Peplinski (Snyder) 44:20
HD — Blome 54:09
HD — Bischoff (Feilbach, Snyder) 57:24
HD — Harvey 60:06
HD — Kutz (Hildebrandt) 61:26
Shots — S 0, HD 31
Saves — S (Sanchez 16), HD (Huncosky 0, Peplinski 0)
