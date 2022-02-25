COLUMBUS — The Cardinals used relentless defense to keep the Warriors at bay in the second half, clinching a share of the Capitol North title along the way.
Columbus held the visiting Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team to 11 second-half points, pulling away for a 63-40 victory on Thursday in the conference and regular-season finale for both teams.
Jack Fritz hit four 3s and led the Cardinals (18-4, 8-2 Capitol North) with 20 points while Aaron Uttech added 11.
Junior guard Levi Birkholz scored 13 points for Lakeside and junior forward Trey Lauber added eight.
The Warriors (16-8, 5-5) head to the postseason having lost five of their last seven games and needing to rectify their offensive issues to turn things around.
“It was a good defensive effort on Columbus’ part,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “They have size, length and play physically. It was tough for us to get anything going. When shots aren’t falling, that rim gets smaller and kids get tight and struggle more. You’re playing hard and nothing is going right.”
The third-seeded Warriors await either sixth-seeded Big Foot or 11th-seeded Racine Lutheran in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LLHS on Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Lakeside plans to use its time off to refine and retune.
“We’re at a little bit of a crossroads right now,” Jahns said. “We have the same kids and same players as six weeks ago when we were riding high on a long win streak. Any number of things could have changed. We have to flush these recent performances but also take an introspective look.
“Teams have found ways to defend us to take Levi out and we haven’t been able to overcome that and find consistency within that. Tonight, especially in the second half, we fell back into old habits that have hurt us and they don’t allow for us to be successful. Things like taking quick shots, not reversing the basketball and trying to do too much off the dribble. We’re a team that when we defend and get stops, we play better offensively.
“We’ve got some time off now and need to be very specific about how we’re going to run our offense and how to get shots for certain people. We need to get guys back to the level they were at a couple weeks ago. As poor as we played tonight, we’re going to come out and give ourselves a fighting chance come next week.”
The Cardinals share the league title with Lodi, which beat Poynette on Thursday.
COLUMBUS 63, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 40
Lakeside 29 11 — 40
Columbus 34 29 — 63
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — Lauber 3 0-0 8, Schuetz 3 0-0 6, Reinke 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 6 1-2 13, Schmidt 3 0-0 7, Mlsna 1 0-0 3, Liermann 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-4 40.
Columbus — Carthew 3 0-0 7, Uttech 5 0-0 11, Brunell 2 0-0 4, Cotter 3 2-2 9, Schroeder 3 0-0 7, Fritz 8 0-0 20, Stauffacher 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 2-2 63.
3-point goals — LL (Lauber 2, Schmidt 1, Mlsna 1) 4; C (Fritz 4, Carthew 1, Uttech 1, Cotter 1, Schroder 1, Stauffacher 1) 9.
Total fouls — LL 5, C 8.
