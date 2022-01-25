Luther Prep’s girls basketball team erased a ten-point deficit late in regulation and pulled out a 48-43 win over Cambridge in overtime on Monday.

Cambridge (9-7) led 38-28 with under six minutes remaining, but Luther Prep (9-5) responded with an 11-0 run.

Senior forward Grace Schmidt, who led the Phoenix with a game-high 19 points, began the run with a three-point play. Junior guard Anna Kieselhorst stole an inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup. Junior guard Audrey deBoer hit two 3-pointers during the run, including one from the top with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left in regulation to give the Phoenix a 39-38 lead.

Brooke Stenklyft hit a free throw with 33 seconds left for Cambridge to tie the game and force overtime.

In overtime, Schmidt scored the opening basket underneath and the Phoenix never trailed again. She and senior forward Taylor Zellmer each hit a basket and a free throw for Luther Prep, which made 5-of-8 free throws over the final four minutes to help seal the victory.

Stenklyft led Cambridge with 14 points. Savannah Freeland added 14.

In addition to her 19 points, Schmidt contributed five rebounds, six assists and four steals while deBoer added nine points and five rebounds. Kieselhorst added eight points, three rebounds and three steals. Zellmer added five points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Phoenix overcame cold shooting and good length from Cambridge which made life difficult in the lane.

"The girls stayed with it and kept fighting, even when things weren’t going for them offensively,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Eric Paulsen said.

Luther Prep travels to play Poynette on Friday.

LUTHER PREP 48, CAMBRIDGE 43, OT

Cambridge 23 16 4 - 43

Luther Prep 19 20 9 - 48

Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — B. Stenklyft 7 1-3 15, Freeland 6 2-4 14, Holzhueter 2 4-6 8, T. Stenklyft 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 7-13 43.

Luther Prep (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Schmidt 8 2-7 19, deBoer 3 1-2 9, Kieselhorst 3 1-2 8, Wauchula 2 1-2 5, Zellmer 2 1-2 5, Wendorff 0 2-2 2. Totals 16 8-17 48.

Three pointers — C (T. Stenklyft 2), LP (deBoer 2, Kieselhorst, Schmidt)

Total fouls — C 14, LP 13.

