Luther Prep senior forward Taylor Zellmer secures a missed free throw by Cambridge during a girls basketball game on Monday at LPS. Zellmer grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Phoenix in a 48-43 overtime victory.
Luther Prep junior guard Anna Kieselhorst works against Cambridge sophomore Mara Brown during a girls basketball game on Monday at LPS. Kieselhorst had eight points, three steals and three rebounds to help the Phoenix to a 48-43 overtime victory.
Luther Prep senior forward Taylor Zellmer secures a missed free throw by Cambridge during a girls basketball game on Monday at LPS. Zellmer grabbed a team-high seven rebounds for the Phoenix in a 48-43 overtime victory.
Luther Prep junior guard Anna Kieselhorst works against Cambridge sophomore Mara Brown during a girls basketball game on Monday at LPS. Kieselhorst had eight points, three steals and three rebounds to help the Phoenix to a 48-43 overtime victory.
Luther Prep’s girls basketball team erased a ten-point deficit late in regulation and pulled out a 48-43 win over Cambridge in overtime on Monday.
Cambridge (9-7) led 38-28 with under six minutes remaining, but Luther Prep (9-5) responded with an 11-0 run.
Senior forward Grace Schmidt, who led the Phoenix with a game-high 19 points, began the run with a three-point play. Junior guard Anna Kieselhorst stole an inbounds pass and went coast-to-coast for a layup. Junior guard Audrey deBoer hit two 3-pointers during the run, including one from the top with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left in regulation to give the Phoenix a 39-38 lead.
Brooke Stenklyft hit a free throw with 33 seconds left for Cambridge to tie the game and force overtime.
In overtime, Schmidt scored the opening basket underneath and the Phoenix never trailed again. She and senior forward Taylor Zellmer each hit a basket and a free throw for Luther Prep, which made 5-of-8 free throws over the final four minutes to help seal the victory.
Stenklyft led Cambridge with 14 points. Savannah Freeland added 14.
In addition to her 19 points, Schmidt contributed five rebounds, six assists and four steals while deBoer added nine points and five rebounds. Kieselhorst added eight points, three rebounds and three steals. Zellmer added five points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
The Phoenix overcame cold shooting and good length from Cambridge which made life difficult in the lane.
"The girls stayed with it and kept fighting, even when things weren’t going for them offensively,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Eric Paulsen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.