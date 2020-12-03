If there’s an initiation process for new Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary, it’s been going on for a long time.
Watertown Athletic Director Jamie Koepp spent the second half of the football game at Oconomowoc recently, teasing O’Leary mercilessly about his job responsibilities. When asked why he was hassling Cooney’s former AD and assistant boys basketball coach, Koepp smiled and sighed a little bit.
“It’s been a long year,” Koepp said.
Not only can O’Leary take it, he’s more than used to it.
“He’s been razzing me for 20 years,” O’Leary said. “He calls me halftime, and he’s overtime. (He says) I only work half the day. I love that guy.”
And he loves being an official part of Gosling Nation.
“I am in,” O’Leary said. “I cut myself the other day, and sure enough, I bled blue everywhere. I love telling people about our AD, our team, our place, which means Watertown. Our gym. Our fans. I love that.”
O’Leary’s inaugural season kicks off Saturday night at WHS when the Goslings take on Beaver Dam at 7:15 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, which has grown out of control nationwide, O’Leary has not had nearly the amount of time necessary to help his new team gel.
“I was at three out of our four workouts in July, and then we got shut down,” O’Leary said. “We only had two left and we couldn’t do them. We had two open gyms in October, and we only got in one of those before the district went virtual. I didn’t see the kids until a week ago Monday, so we’ve been together for seven practices.
“Anyone who says you don’t have work to do on Dec. 2 is crazy, but I am pretty happy. We have 14 kids, and I am happy with their effort and progress. They’ve got a new coach, a new voice and new terminology. But basketball is not that complicated. They are doing a lot of drills they have done since sixth grade.
“In those seven days, we’ve improved. We (scrimmaged Luther Prep last night). I am very eager to play an opponent.”
Back to lead the Goslings are a pair of juniors who saw the floor extensively last season, 6-foot-6 forward Nathan Gapinski and 6-2 guard Ollie Meyers.
Gapinski averaged seven points per game in 19 games last season.
“He has a target on his back,” O’Leary said. “No one is going to let him do what he wants, but he is unselfish. He finds teammates that are open. He is hard to guard. He is going to have teams that are going to target stopping him. He’ll see defenses collapsing and helping on him more than others. We’re not worried about that. One player occupying defenses like that should help everybody else.
“Nathan is handy enough. His AAU experience playing for the Wisconsin Crusaders has benefitted him. He plays with so many good players. I saw video of him and he was not the focal point, but he did well. He did a lot of things that I like. He’s going to get more looks with us.”
Meyers averaged 6.8 points per game in 21 games last season.
“Ollie played in more games than anybody returning,” O’Leary said. “He is a good perimeter shooter. He’s got long limbs, he’s fast and he’s got high basketball intelligence. He gives us a perimeter threat. If we can get people to draw defenses, that helps. He can also attack and go to the basket. He’s smooth and he has a soft touch.”
Senior guard Jackson Wehner (6-1) averaged 3.6 points per game in 12 games last season.
“He may be our best defender,” O’Leary said. “I like a lot of things he does. He’s got good quickness. He can also hit the 3. He’s going to be point guard-ish for us part of the time.”
Another senior, 6-5 forward Kaleb Roberts, along with 6-5 junior John Clifford and 6-4 junior Andrew David, give the Goslings good size in the post.
“Kaleb looks good in the post,” O’Leary said. “He is going to get minutes for us. We have to go to the post. We need to have defenses cover the post. We want to score there, and doing that gets you opportunities elsewhere.
“John gives us that presence inside. He’s just strong. Getting him to believe when he gets the ball in the post that he can score it is crucial. He passes it out fine. We just need him to be a little more assertive as a scorer. I give (assistant coach Benji) Kamrath all the credit for working with him. He rebounds well. Guys his size often don’t have to box out, but he boxes out well, and he will get better.
“Andrew is big and strong like John. You are not going to get the ball from him. He’s also learning when he gets the ball inside, even in traffic, that he can score. John, Kaleb and Andrew give us a presence that I am comfortable with. We have to get better at looking inside, as those guys get better at posting up and sealing.”
Junior guard Trenton Shelton (5-11) could see a lot of minutes at point guard.
“He has been really, really good over the last seven days,” O’Leary said. “He handles the ball well. He can hit the 3. He can hit some deep 3s. He can penetrate gaps. We need that.”
Senior guard Patrick Lampe (5-11) will play his first season on varsity.
“He’s a natural leader,” O’Leary said. “He’s physically strong. He can play the wing, but he can also mix it up. He’s not a big post player, but he goes to the boards hard. I like his physical strength and his basketball sense. He really works hard.”
Juniors Evan Sellnow (6-3) and Brady Martin (6-2) are versatile guard-forwards.
“Evan can knock down a 3,” O’Leary said. “He’s physically strong and he has a great attitude. Brady is another physically strong kid who can knock down 3s, and he boxes out well. That’s something overall we have to get better at. We’re not very big and we’re not going to have all of our tallest guys on the floor at the same time, but Martin is a strong kid who works hard and gives us options.”
Senior Carson Peirick (6-0) and juniors Nathan Kehl (5-11), Anthony Bohman (6-1) and Aden Clark (5-8) round out the rotation.
“Carson is a shorter Trenton,” O’Leary said. “He may not play point, but he has high basketball intelligence and is always looking to penetrate. He’s going to help up be a better team because of the things he does. He’s unselfish.
“I hadn’t seen Nathan, because I told the football players not to come to the open gym during the season. He can play multiple positions. That always helps. He’s not a big guy, but he can play on top and he can play on the wing. He’s really good at moving the ball. He’s a decent ball handler, but he’s a better passer. He’s a ball faker. He makes defenses move because he moves the ball. Not that we need more shooters, but Nathan is capable when he does. He’s not going to take a bad shot. He’s selective. I wouldn’t want him to guard me. He’s quick. He’s right there. He’s aggressive with quick hands. He moves well. You’re not going to shake him easily.”
“Aden may be a little guy, but he’s going to make it hard to not play him. He may be our best ball handler. He’s going to be a guy who is difficult to pick. He is low to the floor, he keeps the ball low and he is a solid ball handler. As far as basketball IQ, he may be the valedictorian of the team. He just doesn’t make mistakes. He’ll penetrate seams and gaps and get it to people. He’s a good passer.
“Anthony only came to one open gym and has to miss the first two or three practices, but he has shown us he can knock down the 3 consistently. He can streak. He also takes it to the basket very well. He’s got to score when he does that. He usually looks to pass, but when you beat defenses, it has to be a threat to score. He’s another kid with long limbs and good range. He has a good medium game and a good long game.”
O’Leary hasn’t settled on a starting five yet, much less who will get minutes and when.
“We’re going to be pretty balanced,” O’Leary said. “We have two players that stand out a little bit. Our next ten at least are pretty balanced. Benji and I were talking about who we are going to start and who are the next five. It’s not going to be the next five. It’s going to be the next seven.
“We need longer games. It could come down to match-ups. It could be the character or quality of the opponent, or how they are doing that week in practice. We’ve got kids making it difficult to not put them in games. What coach wouldn’t like that?”
Watertown’s second game of the season, a home date against Fort Atkinson originally scheduled for next Tuesday, has already been postponed because the Blackhawks have been forced to quarantine for two weeks. The next game after that is a road game at Portage on Friday, Dec. 11.
