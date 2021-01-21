JUNEAU — Hope Burns scored 15 points to lead Lourdes Academy to a 45-39 Trailways East win over Dodgeland on Thursday.
Lourdes led by seven at halftime and held on to improve to 10-8 and 4-2 in conference.
Miranda Firari scored 15 points to lead Dodgeland (6-8, 3-4). The Trojans host Montello on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
LOURDES 45, DODGELAND 39
Lourdes 27 18 — 45
Dodgeland 20 19 — 39
Lourdes (tp) Mullen 8, Droessler 4, Stelter 2, Husman 4, Burns 15, Moore 9, Slusarski 3
Dodgeland (tp) Blome 7, Schreier 1, Peplinski 5, Firari 15, Hodgson 4, Bader 7
