JUNEAU — Hope Burns scored 15 points to lead Lourdes Academy to a 45-39 Trailways East win over Dodgeland on Thursday.

Lourdes led by seven at halftime and held on to improve to 10-8 and 4-2 in conference.

Miranda Firari scored 15 points to lead Dodgeland (6-8, 3-4). The Trojans host Montello on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

LOURDES 45, DODGELAND 39

Lourdes 27 18 — 45

Dodgeland 20 19 — 39

Lourdes (tp) Mullen 8, Droessler 4, Stelter 2, Husman 4, Burns 15, Moore 9, Slusarski 3

Dodgeland (tp) Blome 7, Schreier 1, Peplinski 5, Firari 15, Hodgson 4, Bader 7

Load comments