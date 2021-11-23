Johnson Creek senior outside hitter Isabelle Doherty was voted the Player of the Year in Trailways South all-conference volleyball voting held recently.

Doherty, who led the conference with 162 kills, and senior teammates Alexis Swanson and Hannah Budig were all named to the first team. Senior Denalyn Stewart made the second team.

Swanson led the league in assists with 385 and added 88 kills. Budig finished third the conference in kills with 113. Siewert had 72 kills on the season. Doherty also served 33 aces while Swanson added 26.

Johnson Creek won the Trailways South with a 6-0 record, followed by Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Parkview each at 4-2, Deerfield and Williams Bay each at 3-3, Palmyra-Eagle at 1-5 and Madison Country Day at 0-6.

Trailways South

Volleyball

Player of the Year: Isabelle Doherty, Johnson Creek, senior

First Team

Isabelle Doherty, Johnson Creek, senior; Alexis Swanson, Johnson Creek, senior; Hannah Budig, Johnson Creek, senior; Emily Quam, ALCS/St. Ambrose, junior; Abby Quam, ALCS/St. Ambrose; senior. Maria Pfeil, ALCS/St. Ambrose, senior; Steffi Siewert, Deerfield, Jr.

Second Team

Denalyn Siewert, Johnson Creek, senior; Caitlin Sturm, ALCS/St. Ambrose, senior; Olivia Cox, Parkview, senior; Jenna Olin, Parkview, senior; Cally Burrell, Parkview, senior; Grace Brattlie, Deerfield, junior; AnnMarie Cates, Williams Bay, sophomore; Bridget Higgins, Williams Bay, junior; Evelyn Hamberg, Williams Bay, junior

Honorable Mention

Morgan Mack, Deerfield, senior; Paige Scheel, Palmyra-Eagle, junior; Alex Koss, Palmyra-Eagle, senior; Kyler Koutsky, Palmyra-Eagle, senior; Callie School, Palmyra-Eagle, senior; Sophia Kim, Madison Country Day, sophomore, Ella Whimney, Madison Country Day, senior; Ella Whiffen, Madison Country Day, junior

