WAUNAKEE — Hanging around with Waunakee for a half is great. Hanging around with the Warriors for a full four quarters just doesn’t happen very often.
Top-ranked Waunakee made some sloppy mistakes and Watertown made a few nice plays in the opening two quarters. The Warriors cleaned things up after taking an 11-point lead into halftime and went on to bury the Goslings 40-2 in a Badger-Large football game on Friday.
Waunakee (5-0, 3-0 in conference) scored four unanswered touchdowns over the game’s final 24 minutes and take an unbeaten record into the annual showdown with fellow unbeaten DeForest next week. The Warriors scored on their opening possession and never trailed, outgaining the Goslings 451-183 and holding them to just six first downs.
That’s not to say the first half wasn’t interesting.
The Warriors got out to the kind of start they are accustomed to, forcing a three-and-out and then driving 60 yards for the score on their opening possession. Waunakee’s blend of short and intermediate passing (340 yards through the air) and complementary running (106 on the ground) was on display on the opening march, capped off by senior running back Michael Gnorski’s 9-yard TD run with 8 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.
Waunakee forced another quick punt and quickly drove inside the red zone a second time, but the smooth start stalled from there.
The Goslings flushed Warriors quarterback Quentin Keene from the pocket twice, and senior linebackers Sean Kelliher and Christian Rhodes both came up with a sack to force a missed field goal wide right.
"I thought we battled throughout the game,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “There were some things we were able to do really well. Defensive coordinator Matt Meracle did a great job mixing up pressure and confused their blocking scheme at times. When they went back to pass, we covered well and hit home on a couple of those."
Watertown (2-3, 1-2) punted a third time, but Waunakee backed itself up to its own goal line with a bad snap, and a holding penalty in the end zone gave Watertown its only points of the game on a safety with 1:45 left in the first quarter to make it 6-2.
Watertown threatened to score on its next series after pulling off its best offensive play of the game. The Goslings faked a jet sweep and ran a counter trey with senior running back Taylor Walter, who followed the pulling blocks of senior left guard John Clifford and senior left tackle Caden Maas around the right side for a 65-yard gain to Waunakee’s 18. A pass interference call in the end zone gave the Goslings first-and-goal, but the Warriors held on downs. Senior quarterback Caleb Huff tried the left side but was driven out of bounds two yards short of the goal line by Waunakee senior linebacker Kaden Hooker.
The teams traded punts from there before Waunakee put together its second scoring drive. Facing a third-and-15 deep in its own end, the Warriors spread the Goslings out and Keene threw a screen underneath to Gnorski for a 30-yard pickup. Keene continued to move the chains with first down passes to senior tight end Andrew Keller and senior slot receiver Peter James. Gnorski finished the drive with his second TD from 1 yard out. The point after was good and Waunakee led 13-2 with 5:15 in the half.
“We played tough defensively,” Kamrath said. "We could have been up 14-13 and instead we were down 13-2. We tried to take advantage of man coverage with jet motion, which created some matchups. We had some opportunities to make some big plays and moved the ball some. We just missed on two opportunities on the goal line. We had a great opportunity to get a touchdown and we missed on a fourth down with a blown blocking assignment.
“In the second half, they got rolling and we just wore down and couldn’t play the way we needed to against a really good football team.”
Keene threw a 34-yard TD pass to James and ran for a score from 18 yards out in the third quarter. The Warriors punctuated the rout with a pick six early in the fourth and tacked on a final score by the reserve quarterback in garbage time.
“The big plays they executed, we had to put our seven guys in the box, to try to stop the run,” Kamrath said. “When you are bringing pressure to try to get the ball out quick, they did a really good job mixing up their calls. That screen play to (Gnorski in the second quarter), that was a big play. At the start of the third quarter, we got them to a fourth and a foot and stuffed them, but they were given forward progress (and went on to score). They ran a fade out. We had switched with the corner and safety. The corner jumped the out and the safety tried to get to the fade (and couldn’t)."
Nathan Kehl led Watertown’s defense with nine tackles. Huff and Tanner Peirick each had seven. Senior Brady Martin had six.
Walter led the Goslings with 16 carries for 113 yards. Martin caught two passes for 41 yards. Huff completed 6-of-20 passes for 77 yards with three interceptions before suffering what is believed to be a season-ending broken collarbone injury.
“The injuries were tough tonight,” Kamrath said. “They are part of the game. It’s emotional. You hate to see a kid get injured and have it be season-ending. You just never know when your last play will be, so you give it your all every play.
“I told the kids at half, I am really proud of way we are playing. As far as physicality, we were matching it. We just were executing a little less than we needed to. We never got that momentum to get ourselves on top. But there were way more positives than negatives. The score looks lopsided, but we definitely got better despite the score. We’ll keep moving forward. These guys keep fighting. You can’t say that about all teams when they get down. We’ll find a way to regroup.”
Watertown hosts Milton for homecoming next Friday.
WAUNAKEE 40, WATERTOWN 2
Watertown 2 0 0 0 — 2
Waunakee 6 7 13 14 — 40
First Quarter
WK — Gnorski 9 run (kick failed)
WT — Safety, holding penalty in the end zone
Second Quarter
WK — Gnorski 1 run (DeAmicis kick)
Third quarter
WK — Peter James 34 pass from Keene (DeAmicis kick)
WK —Keene 18 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
WK — DuCharme 17 interception return (DeAmicis kick)
WK — Lenzendorf 6 run (DeAmicis kick)
Team statistics — First downs: W 6, WK 23. By pass WT 3, WK 15. By rush: WT 3, WK 7. By penalty: WT 0, WK 1, WT 6. Rushing WT 25-106, WK 41-111. Passing: WT 77, WK 340. Fumbles-Lost: WT 0-0, WK 0-0. Penalties: WT 2-10, WK 5-54
Individual statistics — Rushing: WT, Walter 16-113, WK, Gnorski 21-58. Passing (comp-att.-int.): W, Huff 6-20-3, WK, Keene 23-28-0. Receiving: WT, Martin 2-41, WK James 5-84, Gnorski 2-64
