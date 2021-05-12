MARSHALL — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls and boys track and field teams each went 3-0 in a Capitol Conference triple dual on Tuesday.
The Warrior girls won eight events.
Senior Lydia Buxa won the 100 hurdles in 17.1 and the 300 hurdles in 51.0. Sophomore Natalie Punzel won the 3,200 in 13:53.8. The 400 relay team of Carly Paske, Wedmerline Schulz, Madelyn Vanderhoof and Harmony Schmidt won in 53.9. The 3,200 relay team of Natalie Raymond, Punzel, Paige Krahn and Abigail Minning won in 10:47.
Senior Stephanie Schaefer won the shot put (29-5). Senior Evelyn Schauer won the pole vault (8-0). Sophomore Marissa Duddeck won the long jump (15-2 1/2).
The Warrior boys won 12 events.
First place finishes were turned in by junior Kyle Main won the 200 (22.3), freshman Karsten Grundahl in the 800 (2:10.4), freshman Cameron Weiland in the 1,600 (4:49.2), freshman Mark Garcia in the 3,200 (10:20.8), senior Christian Schmidt in both the 100 hurdles (15.8) and 300 hurdles (43.0), the 400 relay team of Jameson Schmidt, Jonah Heyerholm, Jay Yahnke and Spencer Sturgill in 45.8, the 3,200 relay team of Grundahl, Weiland, Daniel Ertman and Garcia in 8:50.5, sophomore Ben Buxa in the shot put (46-7), junior Caleb Andrews in the high jump (6-0), junior Jack Milbrath in the pole vault (9-6) and senior Seth Veers in the triple jump (39-7).
Luther Prep’s boys each finished 2-1 on the day.
The Phoenix were led by senior Jonathan Holtz, who won the 100 in 11.2 and the 400 in 51.7. Senior Atticus Lawrenz won the long jump (20-3 1/2). The 800 relay team of Lucas Holtz, Lawrenz, Thomas Koelpin and Matthew Hillmer won in 1:35.1. The 1,600 relay team of Ben Cole, Lawrenz, Jonathan Holtz and Jeremiah Stanton won in 3:38.9.
"Atticus Lawrenz and Jon Holtz put together another nice meet,” Luther Prep track and field coach Steve Vassold said. "Atticus has been a workhorse for us the past two meets as he has been a key to our 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays. He also won the long jump.
"Jon ran strong again and won the 100, 400, and anchored the 4x400. It is great to have an athlete that the team can rely on meet after meet who will consistently score for us.”
Luther Prep’s girls were led by freshman Jemma Habben, who swept the 800 (2:37) and 1,600 (5:48.9). Freshman Kiersten Dellar won the 100 (13.1). Senior Rene Taylor won the 200 (28.1). The 800 relay team of Kira Lange, Ciara Lamb, Eleanor Tomhave and Corianna Lamb won in 1:59.3. The 1,600 relay team of Tomhave, Ellie Backus, Dellar and Taylor won in 4:29.9.
"We have some very dedicated runners on the girls side,” Vassold said. "Jemimah Habben, Kiersten Dellar, Rene Taylor, Ciara Lamb (second in the 100), and Corianna Lamb have put in a lot of effort in the off season and the work has been paying off for them. It will be fun to see how low their times can get."
Team scores — boys: Lakeside Lutheran 87, Luther Prep 58; Luther Prep 109, Marshall 32; Luther Prep 109.5, Columbus 26.5; Lakeside Lutheran 122, Marshall 23; Lakeside Lutheran 116, Columbus 26; Marshall 89, Columbus 46
Team scores — girls: Lakeside Lutheran 87.5, Luther Prep 53.5; Luther Prep 89, Marshall 49; Luther Prep 75, Columbus 67; Lakeside Lutheran 105, Marshall 36; Lakeside Lutheran 92, Columbus 50; Columbus 82, Marshall 44
