DELAFIELD — A third-straight hat trick from junior Kyle Main helped the Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team to a 6-1 victory against host St. John's Northwestern Military Academy on Wednesday in nonconference play.
Main has scored 10 goals through four games.
"Playing our third game in three days, you could see our legs were tired, but we had enough gas and connected passes to explode for six goals," Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said.
Lakeside sophomore Jay Yankhe scored the first goal of the game in the second minute off an assist from Main. Two minutes later, it was Main with an unassisted score.
The Warriors (2-1-1) got goals from senior Isaiah Andress and Main in the 27th minute and 42nd minute, respectively, to put Lakeside up 4-0 at halftime.
Main scored his third goal in the 76th minute off a penalty kick. Junior Calvin Geerdts made it 6-0 in the 84th minute.
Lakeside senior keeper Ryan Punzel had six saves and the team outshot St. John's 13-7.
The Warriors play for the fourth time in as many days today at Wisconsin Dells at 5 p.m. in Capitol Conference action.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 6,
ST. JOHN'S NW 1
Lakeside 4 2 -- 6
St. John's 0 1 -- 1
LL -- Yankhe, 2:00
LL -- Main, 4:00
LL -- Andress, 27:00
LL -- Main, 42:00
LL -- Main (PK), 76:00
LL -- Geerdts, 84:00
SJNW -- Obeso, 89:00
Saves — LL (Punzel) 6; SJNW 6
Shots on goal — LL 13; SJNW 7
