Fans making the trek to Wisconsin’s Action Track this Saturday night will be in for a treat when the traveling stars of the TUNDRA Super Late Model Series meet the local heroes of Jefferson Speedway in a clash for the checkered flag.
Transport Services LLC Round Three as part of Construction Concepts night at the tricky quarter-mile is shaping up to have plenty of contenders to visit Victory Lane. Last year’s 75-lap main event saw racers slicing through the field, making daring three wide passes, and providing breathtaking moments. This year’s events has all the makings of a repeat.
Casey Johnson is a former track Champion who made his series debut at the facility in 2013. He would go on to finish Fourth, but it would hardly be the last time TUNDRA heard from him. Johnson has scored two victories (2014 and 2016) in series action at Jefferson. He has also captured four series Championships and is the current point leader entering the event.
Although Johnson may be a heavy favorite, a young racer with local ties is in close pursuit. Riley Stenjem is coming off his first TUNDRA win at Marshfield Motor Speedway in June. The racer from Utica began his Late Model career (and found plenty of success) at Jefferson. Last season he made his TUNDRA debut at Jefferson, finishing Third.
Another past winner TUNDRA winner at Jefferson should be in contention as well. John Beale of Verona won the event in 2018 and has been a contender each season. Beale is coming off a strong 2020 where he won Championships at Marshfield Motor Speedway and in the CWRA series.
One of the outsiders who could prove to be a major threat come Saturday is Justin Mondeik. The 24 year old from Gleason has been one of the hottest drivers over the last two seasons. After winning Championships at Golden Sands and Wausau last year, he is back on a hot streak having picked up multiple wins at both of those tracks and Norway Speedway in Upper Michigan. Mondeik has some history at Jefferson, setting his first ever TUNDRA fast time there in 2017.
If Championships hold weight on Saturday, Jefferson fans should look no further than the two-time and reigning track titlist Shaun Scheel, who will make his series debut. Scheel is in the early process of moving to Super Late Model racing and has been making gains early. There is little substitution for experience, and with his track record, Scheel is certain to be a threat.
Another Champion prepared to make his series debut is Jacob Nottestad. Although the young driver from Cambridge captured two Championships at Slinger, he has a proven track record at Jefferson too. Nottestad picked up a win in the track’s season opener. He does have some previous Super Late Model experience, scoring a win driving for John DeAngelis last season at Slinger.
Much like Nottestad, there will be no shortage of hungry, young, up-and-coming Super Late Model stars in the field.
Grant Thompson is the leading EPYK Media Rookie contender in TUNDRA. The 15 year old from Alabama was the runner up at Wisconsin International Raceway in May. He is a former Snowball Derby Pro Truck winner and grabbed two Pro Truck titles in the South last summer. Driving for Casey Johnson, expect Thompson to get a quick grasp on the facility.
Max Kahler already has a pretty good grasp on the facility. The former Big 8 Champion and 2020 National Short Track Champion made his series debut at Jefferson last season finishing Eighth. Now carrying the banner for the Kulwicki Driver Development Program, Kahler has a dedicated program to Super Late Model racing and expects to be in contention.
Brock Heinrich has been another driver on the verge of a major breakout. The Brockstar set fast time for the first time in TUNDRA action at Marshfield. He has been a threat for the win each week, racing in close quarters with Mondeik at State Park. Heinrich scored a respectable Sixth Place finish in his first visit to Jefferson last year.
EPYK Media Rookie contender Brady Bill also will be looking to make some noise. Last year’s UMA 602 Late Model Champion at Dells Raceway Park is now a full-time Super Late Model racer. Although he struggled in the opener at WIR and with his back up car at Marshfield, Bill has proven to be quick. With former TUNDRA Champion Frank Kreyer in his corner, look for Bill to contend come Saturday.
Aside from the youngsters, a few cagey veterans are ready to be in the hunt for their first TUNDRA wins at Jefferson.
Mike Lichtfeld will make his first start of the season as he teamed up with Bobby Kendall. Lichtfeld has scored two podium finishes at Jefferson and seems poised to pick up his third career series win. This season Lichtfeld has been focusing on weekly racing at Dells Raceway Park where he has scored three wins.
Jordan DeVoy is also on the verge of capturing his first TUNDRA win, and Jefferson may be the place for it to happen. The racer from Lake Geneva set the track record last year and blazed through the field to contend for the win until he made contact with Casey Johnson. Some better luck for DeVoy this year could go a long way.
Another Jordan, Jordan Thiel, has shown excellent speed at Jefferson in the past, only to get bitten by the bad luck bug. Thiel was a strong contender for the win in 2017, racing door to door with eventual winner Wyatt Broos before he was sidelined by electrical issues.
Other TUNDRA Travelers most certainly could find a breakout day including 27-year Jefferson Speedway veteran Luke Westenberg, Marshfield Motor Speedway point leader Darren Jackson, series iron man Corey Jankowski, Central Wisconsin standout Travis Volm, the always-fast Jake Zellmer, returning racer Wyatt Blashe, rookie Mike Olson, and veteran racers Mike Egan, Kevin Knuese, Curt Tillman and Darek Gress.
Plenty of outsiders are ready to try to shake up the dance, as well. Former Wisconsin Challenge Series Champion Ryan Farrell has become a top name in Super Late Model racing over the past three seasons.
He’ll look to spoil the party. Others who would like to do the same include last year’s WIR Rookie of the Year Jeff Holmgren, veteran second-generation speedster Josh “JJ” Wallace, Lake Geneva racer Brandon Hill, Slinger veteran Dave McCardle, and Madison-area youngster Brent Edmunds.
The TUNDRA Super Late Model Series head to Jefferson for Transport Services LLC Round Three next Saturday, July 17. TUNDRA will be joined by the Hobby Stocks, Bandits, and Road Warriors. Qualifying is at 5 pm with racing beginning at 7 pm.
Jefferson Speedway is located on US Hwy 18 between Jefferson and Cambridge, Wis. For more information visit http://www.jeffersonspeedway.com
