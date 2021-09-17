MAZOMANIE – Senior libero Michaela Riege broke the school record for digs in Waterloo’s 25-17, 25-18, 25-22 Capitol South win over Wisconsin Heights on Thursday.
Riege led the back row with 15 digs to surpass Taylor Rudolph in the school’s record books. The previous record held by Rudolph was 1,347 digs.
"Congratulations to Michaela for breaking the school record for digs that was formerly held by Taylor Rudolph,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "Riege has been a staple for us in the back row her entire career and is playing her best volleyball this season. She has great instincts and accuracy with her first contact. They say the game starts with a pass and we are extremely fortunate to have such a quality libero and floor leader controlling our back court.”
Sophia Schneider returned to the lineup and led the Pirates in kills with 13. She also put up 12 assists. Rylee Duessler led in assists with 15 and added 11 kills. Abbie Gier added eight kills, nine digs and four aces. Quinnly Hush added four blocks. Kamden Fitzgerald served two aces.
"It was nice to be back at full strength tonight as it is always a tough battle playing Heights away and tonight was no different,” Mosher said.
"Defensively I thought we really stepped it up with Quinnly getting a lot of blocks and quality touches at the net and Michaela keeping many rallies alive. I thought Abbie continued her strong attacking from the pin giving us a 1-2-3 punch with Rylee and Sophia keeping the defense guessing. Overall, we were able to establish ourselves well with service pressure keeping their offense out of system most of the night."
