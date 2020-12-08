Junior guard Ollie Meyers led all scorers with 26 points as Watertown’s boys basketball team earned head coach Jim O’Leary’s first victory with the program in a 59-51 win over Columbus on Tuesday at WHS.
Watertown (1-1) didn’t take control until the final four minutes of regulation. Columbus led 31-30 at halftime and built the lead as high as five points early in the second half. Caden Brunell led three Cardinals in double figures with 15 points, including three 3-pointers in the first half.
“Brunell was tough to stop in the first half,” O’Leary said. “They were drilling (shots), but they went cold after that. We switched up a bit. (Assistant coach Benji Kamrath) went with a 1-3-1 zone and threw in some full court press. We didn’t get a lot of turnovers, but that changes the pace of the game. Benji’s call on that was excellent.”
Junior guard Trenton Shelton scored on three consecutive trips late in the second half to give Watertown the lead for good.
“We isolated him, and he took his kid in the lane,” O’Leary said. “The first two times, he shot-faked him, got him to jump and hit a 12-footer. Then, we went to him one more time. Those three trips by Shelton gave us the lead, and we never gave it back.”
The Goslings got it done at the foul line, hitting 16-of-21 attempts. Junior forward Brady Martin scored all his points at the line in the final two minutes, connecting on the first four of his six free throws.
Meyers scored 17 of his points in the first half, while junior forward Nate Gapinski was balanced with seven points in the first half and six in the second for his 13 points. He completed a three-point play in the first half and went 4-of-4 at the line in the second half.
“I was pleased with the composure our guys showed tonight,” O’Leary said.
Watertown travels to face Portage on Friday night.
WATERTOWN 59,
COLUMBUS 51
Columbus 31 20 — 51
Watertown 30 29 — 59
Columbus (fg ftm-fta pts) — Mason Carthew 3 3-7 10, Aaron Uttech 1 3-4 5, Colton Brunell 1 0-0 2, Will Cotter 7 0-2 14, Caden Brunell 5 2-4 15, Collin Selk 1 3-5 5 Totals 18 11-22 51
Watertown (fg ftm-fta pts) — Jackson Wehner 1 1-2 3, Ollie Meyers 9 4-6 26, Trenton Shelton 3 0-0 6, Patrick Lampe 1 0-0 3, Nate Gapinski 4 5-5 13, Brady Martin 0 4-6 4, Kaleb Roberts 1 2-2 4 Totals 19 16-21 59
Three-point goals — C (Carthew 1, C. Brunell 3), W (Meyers 4, Lampe 1).
Total fouls — C 21, W 17. Fouled out — C (Cotter, Selk)
