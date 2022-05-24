LAKE MILLS — Kylie Morrey scored a goal in the first half as River Valley held off the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 1-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Morrey scored on an assist by Karina Osborn in the 33rd minute.

Maria Vik made nine saves for the Warriors, who had a 13-10 edge in shots on goal.

Lakeside closes out Capitol Conference play at home versus Cambridge/Deerfield today at 5 p.m.

