LAKE GENEVA – The Lake Mills boys soccer team went 2-0-1 to win Friday’s eight-team Lake Geneva Badger Invitational.
The L-Cats (8-0-1) opened play for a scoreless draw against Big Foot/Williams Bay. Lake Mills sophomore Curtis Galstad made seven saves. The Chiefs held a 12-5 edge in shots on goal.
Senior Lucas Hart hit the game-winning goal, assisted by seniors Jailen Ortega and Isaac Lambert, in the 28th minute of a 1-0 victory over Waterford. Galstad and freshman Cale Bower combined to make 11 saves for the L-Cats, who were outshot 12-8.
Junior John Bade hit the game-winning goal off a Hart assist in the 42nd minute of a 1-0 victory over Janesville Craig. Bower and Galstad combined for 12 saves as the Cougars held a 13-11 edge in shots on goal.
“Boys played extremely well defensively,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “Three shutouts in three games are what we want.
“I have a tough decision to make every game with my keepers. I have two legit varsity keepers. Couple well-deserved days off before we set our sights on Lodi.”
The L-Cats play at Lodi on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 0,
BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 0
Lake Mills 0 0 — 0
Big Foot 0 0 — 0
Saves: LM (Galstad) 7, BF (Guzman) 6.
Shots on goal: LM 5, BF 12.
LAKE MILLS 1, WATERFORD 0
Waterford 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Second half: LM – Hart (J. Ortega, Lambert), 27:04.
Saves: WA (Rondelznofer) 5; LM (Bower, Galstad) 11.
Shots on goal: WA 12; LM 8.
LAKE MILLS 1,
JANESVILLE CRAIG 0
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Janesville Craig 0 0 — 0
Second half: LM – Bade (Hart), 41:31.
Saves: JC (Richardson, Kelly) 4; LM (Bower, Galstad) 12.
Shots on goal: LM 11, JC 13.
Thursday’s Result
LAKE MILLS 8,
CD UNITED 2
LAKE MILLS — Senior Lucas Hart scored three times in the first 35 minutes as the Lake Mills boys soccer team beat visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 8-2 in a Capitol Conference game on Thursday.
Hart scored off an assist by senior Jailen Ortega 34 seconds in, adding unassisted scores in the 32nd and 35th minutes. Ortega scored off freshman Will Silva’s assist 20 seconds after Hart capped his hat trick, pushing the lead to 4-0.
“Another strong performance with some mental mistakes that cost us two goals,” Lake Mills boys soccer coach Joshua Vinluan said. “Feels good to have a win even with some key starters out with injuries.”
Junior Miguel Ortega scored in the 49th minute, assisted by Hart, and Jailen Ortega made it 6-1 in the 51st, finding the back of the net on an assist by senior Weston Klein. Senior Isaac Lambert (58th minute) and Silva (75th minute) also had goals.
For C/D United, sophomore Evan Mathwig scored on an assist by junior Elliot Kozler in the 36th minute for the halftime margin of 4-1 and Evan Mathwig scored unassisted at 74:50 for the final margin.
C/D junior Aiden Kammann stopped 11 shots and the L-Cats’ Curtis Galstad and Cale Bower combined for five saves.
LAKE MILLS 8,
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
C/D United 1 1 — 2
Lake Mills 4 4 — 8
First half: LM — Hart (J. Ortega), 0:34; Hart, 31:16; Hart; 34:27; J. Ortega (Silva), 34:47; CD — Mathwig (Kozler), 35:51.
Second half: LM — M. Ortega (Hart), 48:19; J. Ortega (Klein), 50:46; Lambert (M. Ortega), 57:51; Silva (Bade), 74:26; CD — Mathwig, 74:50.
Saves: C/D (Kammann) 11; LM (Galstad, Bower) 5.
Shots on goal: C/D 6, LM 23.
