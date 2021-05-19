Senior midfielder Meghan Korht had a goal and an assist for Monona Grove in a 3-1 Badger South win over Watertown’s girls soccer team on Tuesday at Landsverk Field.
Monona Grove (4-1-1, 4-0 in conference) scored twice in the first ten minutes and never trailed. Korht ran down a ball in the corner and sent a cross into the box which deflected off a defender and went into the net in the sixth minute.
Just over three minutes later, Kohrt sent a through pass to junior forward Emma Dyer, who finished to give the Silver Eagles a 2-0 lead.
Sophomore midfielder Val Giallombardo extended MG’s lead to 3-0 with an unassisted goal in the 30th minute.
Watertown (2-3, 2-2) picked up its level of play in the second half and got on the board in the 48th minute. The Goslings took a corner kick which was sent out by the defense. Senior defender Aubrey Schmutzler crossed the ball back in for sophomore Natalia Cortes, who ran it in.
“The first half was horrible,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. “We came out so slow and we were sloppy. We were letting them push us off the ball.
“In the second half, we did make a couple adjustments. We moved Aubrey up a slot so she could push people around in the middle. We were so much improved after that. We were on their half of the field probably 30 minutes in the second half.”
Watertown hosts Lake Country Lutheran on Thursday at 6 p.m.
MONONA GROVE 3,
WATERTOWN 1
Monona Grove 3 0 — 3
Watertown 0 1 — 1
MG —Kohrt 5:15
MG — Dyer (Kohrt) 8:49
MG — Giallombardo 29:11
W — Cortes (Schmutzler) 47:16
Saves — MG (Adamski 17), W (Zechzer 15)
