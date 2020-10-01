LAKE MILLS — The Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer team could not overcome a two-goal deficit in the Warriors’ 2-1 defeat to Luther Prep on Thursday in a Capitol Conference game at LLHS.
“The matchup tonight was fairly even across the board in my opinion,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “It never felt like one team had complete control over the game for long stretches of time.”
The Phoenix (5-3-1, 3-2-1 Capitol Conference) scored the first goal of the game in the second half when junior midfielder Jesus Chavez-Alejandre scored in the 56th minute. Junior midfielder Owen Heiman made it 2-0 shortly after with another goal in the 65th minute.
"We owned the middle this game which really created many chances for us," Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "I was very happy how aggressive we were all 90 minutes. This helped us keep the momentum on our side for the majority of the game. Lakeside always plays tough, and they made our defense work extra hard tonight."
The Warriors got on the board in the 74th minute when junior Isaiah Asmus scored off an assist from senior Elijah Wohling.
“After a couple mishaps on the defense let the two goals in, our guys didn’t give up,” Dorn said. “Our play sharpened and we were able to put a goal on the scoreboard.”
It was the last goal of the game as Luther Prep junior goalie Jackson Heiman ended the game with six saves, while Lakeside keeper senior Ryan Punzel stopped 11 shots.
“We got momentum at the end, but it just wasn’t enough,” Dorn said.
Lakeside hosts Hustisford/Dodgeland on Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Phoenix play at University School of Milwaukee on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 2,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Luther Prep 0 2 — 2
Lakeside 0 1 — 1
Second half — LP Chavez-Alejandre 56:00; LP O. Heiman 65:00; LL Asmus 74:00
Saves — LP (J. Heiman) 6; LL (Punzel) 11
