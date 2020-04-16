Golfers in Wisconsin received encouraging news on Thursday.
Despite Governor Tony Evers extending the state’s safer-at-home orders until May 26, golf courses can reopen on Friday, April 24, at 8 a.m. when the current order expires.
Mike Quinlan, Watertown Country Club Head Golf Professional, shared in the golfers’ excitement.
“We are looking forward to April 24 when the golf courses will once again be open for play,” he said. “I’m sure there will be a lot of happy people who have been locked up in their houses for too long. As excited as many people are, I think that it is important to note that ‘social distancing’ is still important. We all still have to go home to our families and another spike (in cases) means another shutdown. We are also working hard to make sure that when we do open next week, we are prepared to welcome people safely to the club.”
Golf is going look, and perhaps feel, a little different than usual for WCC’s opening day.
Motorized carts are currently prohibited while driving ranges and clubhouses/pro shops are to remained closed. Quinlan is awaiting clarification on whether member-owned carts will be permitted, noting that if they are given the ok the club would allow them especially for those who can’t play without them.
In states where courses weren’t closed many precautions were taken to remove as many touch points from the ground as possible.
“I know for certain rakes, ball washers or anything else that people have to touch to be useful will be off the course,” Quinlan said. “As far as flagsticks, we have pool noodles ready if we go that route although there is still the risk of touching with those. I am also interested in looking into the stakes typically found on the putting green that you could putt to. We are still weighing our options.”
Tee times must be spaced out so groups won’t be congested and social distancing must be practiced, unless individuals share the same residency.
Matt Reel, Koshkonong Mounds Country Club General Manager/PGA Director of Golf, expressed gratitude to the state’s golf governing bodies for the work they did behind the scenes to help allow golf return sooner than some expected.
“Joe Stadler, Executive Director of the Wisconsin PGA, did a great job on behave of the golf courses to at least allow courses to get open with these restrictions,” Reel said. “This is a huge win and that took a lot of effort.”
KMCC was briefly open before Evers’ safer-at-home order on March 24 shuttered operations. The suspension of play, coupled with seasonal spring conditions, may put the club ahead of the curve as to what golfers expect in early-season course conditions.
“Our grounds crew staff kept a different set of safety protocols when the safer-at-home order when into effect,” Reel said. “We had our staff working full-time for the most part throughout the week in doing projects to make the course better in general, including mowing and fertilizing greens. We are trying to get the course in better-than-expected condition for late April to shed some positive light on an otherwise somber world right now. People can come out, play quality golf and have something to enjoy which is greatly needed in these times.”
Reel added that the private cart situation remains in flux at the club, that tee time slots are likely going to be separated by 20 minutes and that the practice putting green/short game area should be open. Members and guests can book tee times using the club’s online portal or over the phone. All rounds must be pre-paid.
“Our members are pretty loyal and typically pay well in advance for memberships,” Reel said. “We’re hoping they still are going to be there and supportive of the club, understanding that this situation was out of our hands and we are doing our best to jam fun and camaraderie into a shorter time than we usually have.
“We’re fortunate we know most of the people that come out to play so we can kind of check them in from the clubhouse visually as they approach the first tee. We’ll do carry-out services for food and beverages and pickup services for golf equipment and golf balls. We will package things up, they’ll pay and then we will tag it and set it outside the golf shop door for pickup. We strongly encourage people to use stimulus dollars to buy equipment to enhance their experience when playing.”
The club is working through a couple options to replace the standard cup; a big cup that would prevent communal touching and raising cups so that ball simply hits and pings back.
The PGA has been working closely with both the governor’s office and health departments to prepare a code of conduct for players that will allow everyone to remain safe while enjoying this outdoor recreation during the coronavirus pandemic.
For the 67,000 Wisconsin golfers who signed the change.org petition hoping to get courses open, this news was reason for rejoicing.
Regardless of where one plays, or even how well, golfers were linked together with the exhilaration that soon, the links would be open again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.