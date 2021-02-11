Junior guard Callie Morrison scored 24 points, reaching the 1,000 career point milestone, as the Maranatha Baptist University women’s basketball team defeated visiting Lincoln Christian 84-69 on Tuesday.
“I honestly didn't know I just got 1,000," said Callie Morrison after the game. “But I realized it eventually. [Getting] a thousand points is awesome, but I was more focused [today] on just winning and playing better than we did last night. [But] all the time I've put in, I feel like it's showing, so it proves that hard work really does pay off — not just working out during the season but working out year-round for your sport."
“The exciting part of all of that is when you know how hard someone works to get to that point,” added Clayton Morrison — Callie's father and Maranatha head coach. “And then to see them get to a milestone like 1,000 points is very fulfilling as a parent and as a family member, for sure.
“She's gifted and has a court awareness that was God-given, and she followed through with practicing, sacrificing, and making the commitment. . . for her it was a great thing, and I hope other people see that if they have talents - basketball or not - that if God gives you a gift, use it.”
Morrison, a Jefferson native, added seven rebounds and four assists, shooting 13-for-15 at the line. She needs 11 points to move into the top 15 in program history.
Emily Johnson finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jacklyn Simpson contributed 14 points, Claire Hansel notched a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds) and Allison Kruse chipped in eight points off the bench.
The Sabercats also split a pair of recent games, losing at Judson (Ill.) 68-40 on Saturday before bouncing back for a 65-63 home win against Emmaus on Monday.
In the Emmaus game, Johnson had the go-ahead basket with 3.3 seconds remaining.
Morrison scored 16 points along with six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Sarah Rogers added a career-best 16 points, shooting 8-for-11 and securing seven rebounds.
Simpson contributed 14 points and MBU (8-7) finished 75 percent (21-for-28) from the free throw line.
Maranatha hosts Trinity International on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University men’s basketball team defeated Emmaus Bible College 79-73 at home on Monday and beat visiting Lincoln Christian 84-81 in overtime on Tuesday.
In the Emmaus game, Taylor Ball scored a game-high 32 points on 12-for-26 shooting, adding 12 rebounds. Jed Mayhak contributed 12 points and Caleb Moultrie finished with 11 for the Sabercats.
Malachi Herbster had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double.
Maranatha (7-5) shot 45 percent from the field and held a 47-32 edge on the glass.
Against Lincoln Christian, the Sabercats overcame an 18-point deficit with 7 minutes remaining to force the extra session.
Aaron Sanders tallied a career-high 23 points and Mayhak added a career-best 20 points.
Sanders scored 10 points in the final two minutes of regulation. Mayhak knocked down a 3-pointer and the team hit four free throws in overtime to help close it out.
“Just want to give a shout out to Coach Ingmire — he's got a really good team and they hit some good shots on us,” said Coach Joel Borchardt. "It was tough to play good basketball, but our guys turned it around. It was exciting to watch them really dig in, play smart and play hard for each other. It was exciting to see us go down big but then force overtime.
“Different guys stepped up and played the way they needed to to win the ballgame. Excited to see where we can go from here and excited to see us playing our best basketball by the end of the season.”
Sanders went 15-for-18 at the free throw line and also contributed six rebounds and five assists. Ball finished with 12 points and Ethan Cooper scored 11, including a timely jumper in OT.
Maranatha hosts Cardinal Stritch on Parents Day Saturday at 2 p.m.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
The Maranatha Baptist University men’s volleyball team lost to Judson (Ill.) in straight sets on Thursday and got swept by Marian University at home on Monday.
In the Judson game, Taylor Dafoe had 24 assists. Isaac McKee, James Rossiter and Phillip Holbrook had six kills apiece for MBU (1-4).
Against Marian, Holbrook had eight kills and Dafoe finished with 15 assists along with eight digs.
The Sabercats travel to face Graceland (IA) for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
