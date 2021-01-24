MONROE - Carson Leuzinger led three players in double figures with 20 points as Monroe defeated Watertown's boys basketball team 63-44 on Saturday night.
Cade Meyer added 18 points and J.T. Seagraves added 15 for Monroe (8-1). The Cheesemakers broke open a six-point game quickly in the second half to take control for good. Leuzinger poured in 16 of his points over the game's final 18 minutes. Meyer and Seagraves each added eight points after the break.
"It's the same three that had double figures the first time we played them," Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O'Leary said. " We just were poor with the ball. We turned it over. We didn't shoot it well. We played such a good first half. Even though we were down six, I still felt like we were playing OK. I felt like we were in it, but we were not in it in the second half. They got the cushion they needed within three minutes."
Junior guard Anthony Bohmann scored 11 points to pace Watertown (4-7). Junior forward Nathan Gapinski, senior forward Kaleb Roberts and senior guard Patrick Lampe each added eight points.
Bohmann hit back-to-back 3-pointers and had two steals which led to baskets. He converted one of them, while Gapinski finished off the other one with a putback.
"Anthony had two steals, which I hoped would spark us, but we couldn't get it any closer than 13 points with nine minutes to go," O'Leary said.
Watertown hosts Edgewood on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
MONROE 63, WATERTOWN 44
Watertown 22 22 - 44
Monroe 28 35 - 63
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) - Shelton 1 0-0 2, Lampe 3 0-0 8, Gapinski 3 1-2 8, Bohmann 4 0-0 11, Martin 1 0-0 3, Roberts 4 0-0 8, David 2 0-0 4 Totals 18 1-2 44
Monroe (fg ft-fta pts) - Leuzinger 7 2-2 20, Golembiewski 1 0-0 3, Meyer 9 0-1 18, Matley 1 1-2 3, Bunker 2 0-0 4, Seagraves 6 2-4 15 Totals 26 5-9 63
Three-point goals - W (Lampe 2, Gapinski 1, Bohmann 3, Martin 1), M (Leuzinger 4, Golembiewski 1, Seagraves 1)
Total fouls - W 11, M 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.