PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lake Mills senior Joey Toepfer shot 85 and fell two strokes short of a potential state-qualifying spot at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 boys golf regional at Prairie du Chien Country Club.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 400 to take 11th in the 12-team, 71-player field.
Edgewood shot 314 to win the tournament handily over Edgerton, which took second with a 335 to secure the second team qualifying berth.
The Crusaders had the three lowest scores of the day, including a four-over-par round of 76 by freshman Michael Yesbeck.
Dodgeville’s Tyler Bradley (80), Monticello/Belleville’s Peter Gustafson (83) and Delafield St. Johns’ Gabriel Fernandez (83) qualfiied individually.
Luther Prep senior Ryan Boggs shot 103 to tie for 55th.
For Lakeside, sophomore Brandon Kreutz led the team with a 93. Bear Deavers (97), Will Popp (104), and Will Meland (106) also scored. Cooper Jensen’s 112 was not counted.
Toepfer’s round included a 42 on the front nine and 43 on the back.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN SECTIONAL
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 314; Edgerton 335; Lodi 347; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 351; Dodgeville 368; Evansville 369; Monticello/Belleville 377; Platteville 383; New Glarus 396; West Salem 398; Lakeside Lutheran 400; River Valley 411.
Top five individuals: 1, Yesbeck, ME, 76; 2, Deang, ME, 78; 3, Arndt, ME, 79; 4, Bradley, D, 80; 5 (tie), Weiss, ME, and Jenny, Etn, 81.
Individual state qualifiers: Bradley, D, 80; Fernandez, Delafield St. John’s NW, 83; Gustafson, MB, 83.
Madison Edgewood: Yesbeck 76, Deang 78, Arndt 79, Weiss 81. Edgerton: Jenny 81, Callmer 83, Hurst 84, Lee 87. Lodi: Meitzner 84, Thoeny 87, Clark 88, Breunig 88. Evansville: Holman 84, Johnson 90, Bosch 91, Jax Sendelbach 104. Lakeside Lutheran: Kreutz 93, Deavers 97, Popp 104, Meland 106. Monticello/Belleville: Gustafson 83, Smith 97, Pier 97, Niesen 100. New Glarus: Lukszys 96, Douma 98, Arnett 99, Ready 103. River Valley: Johnson 92, Price 98, Frederick 104, Snow 117.
