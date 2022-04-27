JOHNSON CREEK — A seven-run rally in the sixth inning sent Johnson Creek to a 12-3 Trailways South baseball win over Parkview on Tuesday.
Taylor Joseph earned the win in relief, striking out six over 2 2/3 innings. Logan Sullivan drove in three runs. Isaac Hartz, Silas Hartz and Tanner Herman each had two hits.
Johnson Creek (7-0, 6-0 in conference) travels to play Parkview on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 12, PARKVIEW 3
Parkview 101 001 0 — 3 5 3
Johnson Creek 101 037 X — 12 10 2
WP: Joseph
LP: Brown
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P (Brown 4.2-4-5-5-7-1, Wells 1.1-6-7-5-1-1), JC (Hartwig 3.3-3-2-2-4-0, Joseph 2.2-0-1-0-6-1, I. Hartz 1-2-0-0-2-0)
Leading hitters — P (Brown 2x3, 2B, Suer 2B), JC (I. Hartz 2x4, S. Hartz 2x2, Herman 2x4
Bluejays sweep H/D
HUSTISFORD — Johnson Creek swept Hustisford/Dodgeland 11-5 and 15-0 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Monday.
Logan Sullivan struck out eight over 4 2/3 innings to earn the decision in the first game for Johnson Creek.
Taylor Joseph was 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot for the Bluejays. Isaac Hartz had three hits and two RBIs. Silas Hartz and Sullivan each drove in two runs. Dugg Hartwig had two hits and a team-high four RBIs.
Dylan Bredlow struck out 10 over 4 2/3 innings in the second game to earn the decision. Joseph was 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Isaac Hartz added two hits and a team-high four RBIs. Parker Berres went 3-for-3 and Hartwig added two hits and three RBIs.
Gavin Thimm hit a double in each game for Hustisford/Dodgeland.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 11, HUSTY/DODGELAND 5
Johnson Creek 230 210 3 — 11 14 2
Husty/Dodge 001 020 2 — 5 7 3
WP: Sullivan
LP: Grudzinski
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Sullivan 4.2-4-3-3-8-3, Hartwig 1.2-1-0-0-2-0, I. Hartz 1-2-2-1-2-0), HD (Grudzinski 5.2-10-8-4-0-2, Davis 0.2-3-3-3-0-1, Trudeau 0.2-1-0-0-0-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Joseph 3x5, 2B (2), I. Hartz 3x4, Hartwig 2x4, 2B)
HD (Grudzinski 2B, Thimm 2B, Schreiber 2B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 15, HUSTY/DODGELAND 0
Husty/Dodge 000 00 — 0 3 1
Johnson Creek 162 6X — 15 11 2
WP: Bredlow
LP: Maas
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — HD (Maas 1.2-3-7-6-1-1. Kohn 2.1-4-3-3-3-1, Tredeau 0.1-4-5-5-1-3), JC (Bredlow 4.2-3-0-0-0-10-0, I. Hartz 0.1-0-0-0-1-0)
Leading hitters — HD (Thimm 2B), JC (Joseph 4x4, 2B, I. Hartz 2x2, Hartwig 2x4, P. Berres 3x3)
HUSTY/DODGELAND 12, RIO 2
HUSTISFORD — Winning pitcher Andy Maas threw four innings to earn the decision and drove in two runs for Hustisford/Dodgeland in a 12-2 Trailways South baseball win over Rio on Tuesday at Firemen’s Park.
Gavin Thimm also drove in two runs for Hustisford/Dodgeland (3-4 overall and in conference).
HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 12, RIO 2
Rio 002 000 — 2 3 5
Husty/Dodge 103 044 — 12 11 0
WP: Maas
LP: Prochnow
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — R (Prochnow 5.2-11-12-6-3-2), HD (Maas 4-3-2-2-3-2, Raabe 2-0-0-0-1-3)
Leading hitters — R (Prochnow 2B, Grams 2B), HD (Grudzinski 2B, Ottery 2B, Raabe 2x3, Maas 2x4)
WATERLOO — Cal Hush worked five innings to earn the decision and Cooper Setz had three hits and three RBIs in Waterloo’s 7-3 Capitol South baseball win over Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park.
Waterloo (3-5, 2-2 in conference) trailed 2-1 through four innings before taking control with a five-run rally in the fifth.
“Really solid win tonight,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. “It took us awhile to get going but once we got settled in, we did some really good things.
“Cal started a little slow tonight. His fastball was up a little bit at the start and he got hit hard in the first inning. However, he settled in and was able to get through 5-plus innings.
In hindsight, I probably should not have sent him out in the sixth inning but he was starting to get into a groove. However, it was nice to see him still get the win on a night when he didn’t have his best stuff.
“Offensively, we did not get much going until the fifth inning. (Heights pitcher) Jacob Brabender kept us off balance the first time through the lineup but after that we were able to make some solid contact.
“It was nice to see the bottom of our lineup get things going in the fifth. Ian Ritter led off and got on base on an error and then Bryce Aubart laid down a perfect bunt to get on base as well.
Cooper Setz had a great night at the plate with three hits. His bases loaded double put us in the lead for good.
“From there we just put the ball in play and they helped us a little with some errors but sometimes you just have to put pressure on the other team.”
Waterloo travels to play Marshall on Thursday.
WATERLOO 7, WIS. HEIGHTS 3
Wis. Heights 200 001 0 — 3 7 3
Waterloo 000 151 X — 7 7 0
WP: Hush
LP: Brabender
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WH (Brabender 4-5-6-2-4-1, Parman 2-2-1-1-0-1), W (Hush 5-7-3-3-6-1, Radloff 2-0-0-0-2-2)
Leading hitters — WH (D. Adler 2x4, 2B, R. Adler 2B), W (Setz 3x4, 2B (2), Unzueta 2B)
