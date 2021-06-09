JANESVILLE — Watertown’s girls soccer team extended its season with a 2-1 regional victory over Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
Watertown (7-4-0) scored two first half goals and held on from there.
Senior forward Autumn Meyers took a pass from sophomore Natalia Cortes and fired a shot from a sharp angle on the left side to make it 1-0 in the 33rd minute.
“She takes such a weird angle,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. “It’s her classic go-to goal.”
Senior defender Aubrey Schmutzler gave the fifth-seeded Goslings a 2-0 lead nearly three minutes later.
Schmutzler bent a corner kick at the goal and the keeper mishandled it as it found its way in. Schmutzler has five goals and four assists on the season.
Fourth-seeded Janesville Craig (5-8-1) scored six minutes into the second half, but could never pull even. Watertown senior keeper Jadyn Zechzer finished with 12 saves.
"It was so, so hot,” Muse said. “The girls came out really well. This was a much better start for us. Janesville Craig was a good matchup for us as well. They held us for 33 minutes. It was a good back and forth match, but we were getting a lot of pressure in their defensive third.
“I am proud of my girls. They kept working through the heat — staying calm, finding passes, making runs. Really nice.”
Watertown travels to Wales to face top-seeded Kettle Moraine, a 13-0 winner over Janesville Parker, for the regional championship on Saturday.
WATERTOWN 2, JANESVILLE CRAIG 1
Watertown*2*0* —*2
Janesville Craig*0*1* —*1
First half — W: Meyers (Cortes), 32:57; W: (Schmutzler) 35:45.
Second half — JC: Pierson (Campbell), 46:00;
Saves: W (Zechzer) 12; JC (Trapp) 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.