WATERLOO — Trailing by a point at halftime the Waterloo football team was in search of something to change the momentum of Friday’s Eastern Suburban Conference game with Markesan. Just three plays into the second half they got just that.
Senior Jordi Aguero’s 53-yard run gave the Pirates the lead, one they would not relinquish in a 28-16 home win over the Hornets.
“We felt if we could score one more time we didn’t think they would be able to score again; if we could get the lead, the game was going to be ours,” said Pirates head coach Dave Frisell. “The kids were pretty pumped when we put that one on the board.”
Aguero, who finished the night with a season-best 75 yards, added a 1-yard dive in the fourth quarter, and Eugene Wolff scored his second TD, a 4-yard run, moments later to cap off the Waterloo scoring.
With the win, and coupled with the conference’s decision to award them with a forfeit over Dodgeland, the Pirates now stand at 4-0 in the ESC and 4-1 overall. It’s the first time Waterloo has won at least three games in a season since 2017, and the first time since 2016 that the Pirates have earned three conference victories when they finished 3-1 in the Capitol South.
“At worst we’d be 4-2 in conference and would be in some sort of playoff, whatever that might be; the kids are pretty excited because they think that we’re in something at the end of the year,” said Frisell.
Wolff had his third-straight 100-yard rushing performance leading the Pirates with 149 yards on 25 carries. Through four games the junior tailback has rushed for 510 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Markesan fell to 0-3 in the ESC and 0-4 overall.
Waterloo travels to Cambridge Friday night. The ESC kickoff is 7 p.m. at Bob Nodolf Field.
WATERLOO 28,
MARKESAN 16
Markesan 0 8 0 8 — 16
Waterloo 7 0 6 15 — 28
Waterloo — Wolff 1 run (Moreno kick).
Markesan — Quade 1 run (Quade run).
Waterloo — Jor. Aguero 53 run (kick failed).
Waterloo — Jor. Aguero 1 run (Huebner run).
Waterloo — Wolff 4 run (Moreno kick).
Markesan — Walker 31 pass from Quade (Mast run).
First Downs — N/A. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — M 42-173, W 42-235. Passing Yards — M 31, W 80. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — M 1-5-2, W 10-17-0. Fumbles-lost — M 2-1, W 0-0. Penalties — M 0-0, W 8-55.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: M: Jahnke 17-79; W: Wolff 25-149, Jor. Aguero 9-75. Passing: M: Quade 1-5-1, 31; W: Huebner 10-17-0, 80. Receiving: M: Walker 1-31; W: Christenson 2-32.
