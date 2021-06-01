EAST TROY — The Jefferson baseball team's quest for the top spot in the Rock Valley Conference continued to slip with a 4-0 loss to host East Troy on Tuesday.
The loss moved Jefferson to 11-3 in the Rock Valley with four conference games to go. Beloit Turner — which beat Jefferson last week — sits atop the standings with a 14-0 record.
The Eagles were able to muster up two hits in the loss, with Aaron Heine and Tanner Pinnow both collecting singles.
Tyler Butina pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out three batters while surrendering two earned runs. Owen Rice pitched six innings for East Troy, giving up one hit while striking out 11.
The Trojans scored one run in the second and added three more in the third.
EAST TROY 4, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
East Troy 013 000 0 — 4 5 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Butina 5.1-4-2-5-3; ET: Rice 6-1-0-1-11.
Leading hitters — ET: Weed 2B.
