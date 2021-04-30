The Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association has announced high school and college coach of the year recipients as well as college player of the year information.
Nick Bennett of Racine St. Catherine’s and Otto Hopfinger of Hustisford have been named co-Coaches of the Year in boys basketball. St. Catherine’s was a wire-to-wire number one team in the WisSports.net Boys Basketball Coaches Poll, capping off a 28-1 season with a Division 3 state championship. The Angels beat Wrightstown 53-44 in a state semi-final before taking down Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 in the title game.
Hustisford emerged as a favorite in the reconfigured Division 5, and the Falcons put on a show at the state tournament in La Crosse.
After getting past Wauzeka-Steuben 65-53 in the semi-finals, Hustisford posted a dominating 69-35 win against McDonell Central to claim the title. It was the program’s first state tournament appearance.
“I am very honored to receive this award,” Hopfinger said. “There are so many people who I share this honor with. First , my mmazing players who put in all the work, my assistant coaches Nate, Pete, Rylee and Mike who helped me tremendously in many ways to prepare the team to reach the highest level and of course our wonderful families, including my wife Kim, who should get an award herself.
“They all share this award with me because without any of them I would not be receiving this great honor.
“Lastly, I thank my Outstanding AD Glen Falkenthal, our Great Community and all the Husty Alumni and past coaches who began the tradition of winning over the years. It was a true team effort! I am just so thankful that everyone bought it to my dream and vision this season of becoming a state champion. And the dream continues to get sweeter.”
After guiding Lake Mills to a 25-2 record and the Division 3 state championship, its first in school history, Brandon Siska was named the Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the WBCA. The L-Cats had an impressive run to the title, defeating Prairie du Chien, Marshall, Howards Grove, and Aquinas in a span of nine days. All were ranked in the top ten at the time.
Greg Gard from the University of Wisconsin was named the Division 1 Men’s Coach of the Year, while Kyle Rechlicz of UW-Milwaukee was selected as the Division 1 Women’s Coach of the Year.
