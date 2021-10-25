WATERLOO — The rematch proved to be no match.

One week after beating Pardeeville 44-29 on the road to end the regular season, Waterloo’s football team hosted the Bulldogs in a Division 5 Level 1 playoff game and won another shootout handily, 62-36.

Senior running back Eugene Wolff had 36 carries for 256 yards and six touchdowns for the Pirates (9-2). Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush completed 11-of-16 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns, one to sophomore receiver Benny Marshall and one to senior tight end Luke Fiedorowicz. Marshall also returned a kickoff 86 yards to send Waterloo into halftime leading 43-13.

Sophomore receiver Trevor Firari had 132 all-purpose yards with nine rushes for 78 yards and four catches for 54 yards.

Defensively, Fiedorowicz led the Pirates with ten total tackles while Marshall added eight and Max Best added six.

Derek Lindert rushed 16 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Pardeeville (5-5). He also caught a 58-yard TD pass from quarterback Devin Seth and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a score.

Waterloo advances to play Kenosha St. Joseph’s in a Level 2 game on Friday.

Pardeeville 7 6 16 7 — 36

Waterloo 21 22 6 13 — 62

First Quarter

W — Wolff 5 run (Hush kick)

P — Lindert 75 run (Young kick)

W — Wolff 6 run (kick failed)

W — Wolff 28 run (Wolff run)

Second Quater

W — Wolff 46 run (Fiedorowicz pass from Hush)

W — Fiedorowicz 6 pass from Hush (Hush kick)

P — Lindert 5 run (kick failed)

W — Marshall 86 kickoff return (kick)

Third Quarter

P — Lindert 58 pass from Seth (two point conversion)

W — Wolff 1 run (pass failed)

P — Lindert 80 kickoff return (two point conversion)

Fourth Quarter

W — Wolff 4 run (two point conversion)

W —Marshall 21 pass from Hush (xxx kick)

P — Guenther 2 run (Young kick)

Team statistics — First Downs P 9, W 26. Rushing: P 37-264, W 50-358. Passing: P 74, W 176. Fumbles-Lost: P 1-0, W 0-0. Penalties: P 4-30, W 3-24

Individual statistics — Rushing: P, Lindert 16-114, Guenther 12-8. W, Wolff 36-256, Firari 9-78, Sturgill 4-27. Passing (comp-att.int.) — P, Seth 4-6-0, W, Hush 11-16-0. Receiving: P, Lindert 2-68. W, Firari 4-54, Haseleu 1-39, Marshall 2-31, Sturgill 1-27, Setz 2-19, Fiedorowicz 1-6

