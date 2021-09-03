COLUMBUS — Brendon Spurgin scored a pair of first half goals for Luther Prep’s boys soccer team in a 5-0 win over Columbus on Thursday.
The visiting Phoenix pretty much controlled the game from the opening whistle by controlling possession throughout the 80 minutes. This possession led to multiple chances on goal throughout the entire game.
The Phoenix started the scoring as striker Johannes Bourman found Brendon Spurgin across the goal mouth in the tenth minute.
Fifteen minutes later, Spurgin again found the back of the net with a calm finish around the keeper after a break away. In the second half, Mason Busse scored after the soccer ball bounced around the 18 for a while. Then, Ethan Laing struck from ten yards out after a cross from Matthew Nelson.
Adam Hoogervorst made a nice move and then slip pass to Matthew Koelpin (#7) who sent a rocket shot past the keeper to finish the scoring.
All in all, the Phoenix plated a fine game controlling the momentum and action for the majority of the game.
“We played a great possession game and came away with many goal scoring opportunities,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said.
“I am very happy with our passing game; we really controlled the game throughout the 80 minutes which is really all you can ask for.”
Luther Prep will play a non-conference game on Tuesday at Wayland Academy.
LUTHER PREP 5,
COLUMBUS 0
Luther Prep 2 3 — 5
Columbus 0 0 — 0
LP — Spurgin (Bourman) 10:44
LP — Spurgin 25:19
LP — Busse 44:14
LP — Laing (Nelson) 60:50
LP — Koeplin (Hoogervorst) 65:11
Shots — LP 16, C 5
