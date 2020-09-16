WATERLOO — The last time Waterloo hosted a cross country meet at Waterloo Firemen’s Park, all of the current runners on the team were in grade school.
The Pirates entertained Lodi in a dual on Tuesday, marking the first meet held at the local landmark since hosting the Capitol South Conference Meet on Oct. 19, 2013.
“For the most part, things went pretty well,” said Waterloo head coach Gabe Haberkorn.
Lodi ran away from Waterloo, earning a perfect score in the girls’ race — winning 15-49 — while the Blue Devils boys just missed perfection — winning 18-42.
Norah Lee took top honors in the first race, winning the grueling 5K race in 24 minutes, 10 seconds.
“That middle 2-mile mark we like to refer to as ‘The Wall,’” Haberkorn said. “You have to zig-zag so many times, it really adds to it and takes your breath away.”
The entire Pirate girls’ team has been hit with an assortment of injuries, including the team’s top runner, freshman Reina Degler who earned the team’s top finish with a seventh-place time of 27:04.
“She had some ankle issues at the beginning of the year. All things considered, she’s actually done a pretty good job; being a freshman, we’re just trying to figure out her pace,” said Haberkorn. “She’s got a lot of upside to her.”
Following Degler were Maddie Webster (9th, 28:12), sophomores Julia Asik (10th, 28:16) and Cordelia Webber (31:52) and freshman Alisa Sheshina (12th, 33:32).
Pirate senior Jonathan Aguero kept the Lodi boys from having a perfect score, earning a third-place time of 19:55.
“Jonathan’s had a really good year so far,” said Haberkorn. “He’s only finished out of the top 10 once.
Also scoring for Waterloo were seniors Andrew Battenberg (8th, 21:42), Kyle Fugate (9th, 22:08), Brody Tschanz (10th, 22:09) and Maxwell Schneider (12th, 23:16).
Waterloo’s next meet will also be held at Firemen’s Park on Thursday, Oct. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.