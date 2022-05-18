MCFARLAND -- Evan Rettkowski scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch in the seventh inning as host McFarland defeated Jefferson 4-3 in a Rock Valley baseball game on Tuesday.
The loss eliminates the Eagles (16-6, 13-4 RVC) from title contention in the RVC. Turner beat Big Foot on Tuesday and holds a one-game edge over Edgerton, which lost to Whitewater to fall out of a first-place tie.
Rettkowski doubled on a hard ground ball to left with one away in the seventh and moved up to third after consecutive walks. He scored on a wild pitch by Luis Serrano on the first pitch of Dadon Gillen's at bat.
Serrano led off the game with a double to left and scored on a wild pitch. McFarland answered in the home half of the first with an RBI single by Connor Punzel to tie it up.
In the Spartans third, Braylon Roder had an RBI triple to right and Gillen followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-1.
In the Jefferson fourth, Tanner Pinnow singled and scored on a double steal of home. Andrew Altermatt, who was 3-for-3, had a one-out single in the Eagle fifth and scored to tie it at 3-all on a line shot double to center by Tyler Butina, who was tagged out advancing to third on the play to end the frame.
Roder went the distance to earn the victory, allowing three earned on seven hits with two strikeouts, one walk for the Spartans (12-8, 10-6).
Butina started for the Eagles and lasted 2 1/3 innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits. Serrano pitched the final four-plus innings, allowing the run in the seventh to take the loss, while fanning three and giving up two hits.
The Eagles host the Spartans on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. at Fischer Field to conclude conference play.
MCFARLAND 4, JEFFERSON 3
Jefferson 100 110 0 -- 3 7 1
McFarland 102 000 1 -- 4 7 0
Leading hitters -- Altermatt 3x3, Butina (2B), Serrano (2B); M: Gillen 2x2, Rettkowski (2B), Roder (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Butina 2.1-5-3-2-2-1, Serrano L; 4-2-1-1-3-3; M: Roder W; 7-7-3-3-2-1.
JOHNSON CREEK 3, FALL RIVER 1
JOHNSON CREEK — Dugg Hartwig threw a one-hitter over 6 1/3 innings and Logan Sullivan earned the save in Johnson Creek’s 3-1 Trailways South win over Fall River on Tuesday.
Johnson Creek (12-7, 9-4 in conference) scored three runs in the first inning and that was enough. Ian Heald hit a two-run single and Silas Hartz drove in the other run. Leadoff hitter Taylor Joseph had two hits including a double.
Johnson Creek plays at Fall River on Thursday.
JOHNSON CREEK 3, FALL RIVER 1
Fall River 001 000 0 — 1 2 2
Johnson Creek 300 000 X — 3 8 1
WP: Hartwig
LP: Rauls
S: Sullivan
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FR (Rauls 6-8-3-3-5-1), JC (Hartwig 6.1-1-1-0-6-2, Sullivan 0.2-1-0-0-2-1)
Leading hitters — FR (Schultz-Wiersma 2x4, 2B), JC (Joseph 2x3, 2B)
LAKE MILLS 10, NEW GLARUS 0
LAKE MILLS -- Elijah Lee homered and Andy Carpenter tossed a two-hit shutout, propelling the Lake Mills baseball team past New Glarus 10-0 in a nonconference game at Campus Field on Tuesday.
Carpenter permitted just a pair of singles, striking out five with one walk, to earn the decision.
Lee's three-run shot to center in the sixth enacted the 10-run rule. Ten of the L-Cats' 16 hits went for extra bases.
Lee, who also doubled twice, and Caden Belling had three hits apiece. David Bruce doubled twice and scored twice.
Lee doubled home a run in the first and Caleb Quest added an RBI double in the second. Carpenter singled home a run with two away in the fifth to make it 4-0.
LAKE MILLS 10, NEW GLARUS 0 (6)
New Glarus 000 000 -- 0 2 0
Lake Mills 120 016 -- 10 16 2
Leading hitters -- Lee 3x4 (2 2B, HR), Belling 3x4 (2B), De. Bruce 2x4, Da. Bruce 2x4 (2 2B), Quest 2x2 (2B), Murphy (2B), Henderson (2B), Strauss (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- NG: Alt L; 3-6-3-3-5-0, Warrell 2.1-10-7-7-2-0; LM: Carpenter W; 6-2-0-0-5-1.
WATERLOO 13, RIO 1
WATERLOO — Winning pitcher Owen Haseleu helped his own cause with three hits and three RBIs in Waterloo’s 13-1 rout of Rio at Fireman's Park on Tuesday.
Antonio Unzueta, Jordan Radloff and Keegan Lauersdorf each added two hits for Waterloo (8-9). The Pirates host Cambridge on Thursday.
WATERLOO 13, RIO 1
Rio 010 00 — 1 1 0
Waterloo 344 2X — 13 12 1
WP: Haseleu
LP: Smith
Pitching (ip-h-er-so-bb) — R (Smith 3.2-12-13-12-2-7, Braatz 0.1-3-0-0-0-0), W (Haseleu 3-1-1-0-0-1, Lauersdorf 2-0-0-0-5-0)
Leading hitters — W (Firari 2B, Unzueta 2x2, 2B, Ring 2B, Haseleu 3x3, 2B, Radloff 2x3, Lauersdorf 2x3, 2B)
