Watertown’s Legion team extended its exhibition season for an additional two weeks but fell to Waupun 6-4 at Washington Park on Monday.
Waupun starter Carson Bresser went five innings, striking out nine and allowing two earned to pick up the decision.
Watertown’s Taylor Walter gave up two earned, permitting four hits and four walks over 5 1/3 innings.
Watertown (2-15) committed five errors and got outhit 5-3. Dontae Dearborn scored twice and Evan Sellnow and Ayden Schauer each had RBIs.
Waupun’s Paul Wyatt went 2-for-3 with two runs driven in.
The Legion team continues its season at Hartford on Thursday at 7 p.m.
WAUPUN 6,
WATERTOWN 4
Waupun 121 010 1 — 6 5 1
Watertown 002 010 1 — 4 3 5
WP: Bresser
LP: T. Walter
Waupun (ab-h-r-rbi) — Wiese 3-0-0-0, Glewen 1-0-0-0, Schneider 2-1-1-0, Steinbach 1-0-0-0, Gerritson 3-0-1-0, Bresser 3-1-0-1, Fromolz 2-0-1-0, Kastein 1-0-1-0, Meyer 1-0-0-0, Stelsel 2-1-0-1, Wyatt 3-2-1-2, Sauer 3-0-1-0, Bucholtz 2-0-0-0, Ferris 1-0-0-0. Totals 28-5-6-4.
Watertown (ab-h-r-rbi) — Martin 0-0-0-0, Schauer 3-0-0-1, Sellnow 4-1-0-1, T. Walter 4-0-0-0, Gates 2-0-0-0, Hinkes 2-0-0-0, Haumschild 3-0-0-0, Dearborn 2-1-2-0, Dominguez 2-0-1-0, Johnson 2-1-1-0. Totals 24-3-4-2.
Pitching — HO: Bresser (WAU) 2 in 5, Gerritson (WAU) 1 in 2, T. Walter (WTN) 4 in 5.1, Hinkes (WTN) 1 in 1.2. R: Bresser 3, Gerritson 1, T. Walter 5, Hinkes 1. SO: Bresser 9, Gerritson 1, T. Walter 3, Hinkes 1. BB: Bresser 4, Gerritson 2, T. Walter 4, Hinkes 2.
